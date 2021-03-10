Dove Cameron cast as Bubbles in live-action Powerpuff Girls series

By Sam Prance

Chloe Bennet will play Blossom and Yana Perrault will play Buttercup in the upcoming CW series.

The main cast for the upcoming, live-action Powerpuff Girls has been announced and it includes Dove Cameron as Bubbles.

Earlier this year (Feb 9), Variety reported that The CW had a live-action version of The Powerpuff Girls that will be written by Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) and Heather Reigner (Veronica Mars). They also teased that "the new series sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting."

Now, Deadline have revealed that Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault will play the beloved childhood heroes.

Dove Cameron cast as Bubbles in live-action Powerpuff Girls series. Picture: Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Cartoon Network

Disney icon Dove Cameron, who is best known for The Descendants and Liv and Maddie, will take on the role of Bubbles. Her character description reads: "She still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She’s initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself."

Meanwhile, Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) will star as Blossom, who wants to be a leader again after her "repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive". As for Buttercup, Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) will play her as a girl who's "spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life."

Fans of Dove Cameron will know that she's wanted to play Bubbles for years. In 2013, she tweeted: "I really just want to play Bubbles in a live-action Power Puff Girls movie."

Following the announcement, Dove tweeted: "i cannot WAIT for you guys to see this show. the script is unreal, i don’t think i’ve ever laughed out loud so much reading anything . without giving anything away , as a huge fan of the cartoon , this script is my true fantasy . !! stay tuuuuuuneddd."

I really just want to play Bubbles in a live-action Power Puff Girls movie. — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) April 9, 2013

i cannot WAIT for you guys to see this show. the script is unreal, i don’t think i’ve ever laughed out loud so much reading anything . without giving anything away , as a huge fan of the cartoon , this script is my true fantasy . !! stay tuuuuuuneddd pic.twitter.com/J6uC7K8Qqk — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) March 9, 2021

It's currently unclear exactly when The Powerpuff Girls will debut on The CW but we shall keep you posted with any updates.

What do you think? Who would you have cast?