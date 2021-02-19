Drag Race UK's Tia Kofi says she stands by all of her runway looks | PopBuzz Meets

19 February 2021, 14:36

By Sam Prance

"Episode two and three and all of them. I'm standing by them all."

Tia Kofi may have been eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race UK this week (Feb 18), but it's safe to say that she is one of the most entertaining queens in Drag Race herstory. Over the course of the past six weeks, people all over the world have fallen in love with Tia and her incredible sense of humour.

Now, Tia has opened up about her Drag Race experience in a new interview with PopBuzz the morning after her elimination. In the video, Tia speaks about snatch game, her lip-sync skills and why she stands by all of her looks in the competition.

Discussing being underestimated, Tia said: "I thought that the other contestants were mad for that." She continued: "Listen, me and Veronica, in episode 4, I was like, 'Did I or did I not just send the best performer home and did Veronica or did she not win one of the only three badges that we have here?', so why are still doing this underestimation moment? The sheer audacity."

Tia then defended her looks. She said: "I can buy nice clothes. That's a thing, that's an option that we all have in the world but at least it wasn't my performances that let me down." She also joked: "If everyone downloads my new single 'Outside In' on iTunes then we'll have a better chance of buying nicer clothes. That's something that's easy to change."

As for whether she got a refund for her episode 2 look, Tia said: "No and I'll tell you why because I stand by it. That episode runway was a reveal and, do you know what mine was, woosh off my body, that's a reveal! Meanwhile, everyone else took 45 minutes to get their outfits from one to the other. Not the brief, apart from Ginny's."

Tia added: "I'm gonna stand by it. I'm gonna stand by what I did. Episode two and three and all of them. I'm standing by them all."

