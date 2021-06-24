Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment

Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment. Picture: Rich Fury/WireImage

By Katie Louise Smith

The former Nickelodeon actor faces up to two years in prison.

Drake & Josh actor Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and could face up to two years in prison.

Back in June 2021, the former Nickelodeon star was arrested and charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to court documents. Bell initially pleaded not guilty, posted bond and agreed to not have contact with his alleged victim following his release.

Yesterday (June 23), during a virtual court appearance, Bell pleaded guilty to both charges in front of judge after accepting a plea deal.

What did Drake Bell do?

According to the New York Times, the two charges refer to a 15-year-old girl who met Bell online and later went to his concert in Cleveland in 2017. In a report by NBC affiliate KXAN, Bell is said to have engaged in an inappropriate chat with the girl, that was at times sexual in nature.

Prosecutors also said that a Cleveland Police Department investigation found that Bell had sent the minor inappropriate messages on social media in the months before his concert.

During the virtual hearing, the judge told Bell that the attempted endangering children charge carries a sentence of anywhere from six to 18 months in prison, in monthly increments, and/or a fine of up to $5,000. He added that prison time is not mandatory.

The second charge (disseminating matter harmful to juveniles) carries up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Bell's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 12.