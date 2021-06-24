Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment

24 June 2021, 12:09 | Updated: 24 June 2021, 12:36

Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment
Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment. Picture: Rich Fury/WireImage

By Katie Louise Smith

The former Nickelodeon actor faces up to two years in prison.

Drake & Josh actor Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and could face up to two years in prison.

Back in June 2021, the former Nickelodeon star was arrested and charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to court documents. Bell initially pleaded not guilty, posted bond and agreed to not have contact with his alleged victim following his release.

Yesterday (June 23), during a virtual court appearance, Bell pleaded guilty to both charges in front of judge after accepting a plea deal.

What did Drake Bell do?

According to the New York Times, the two charges refer to a 15-year-old girl who met Bell online and later went to his concert in Cleveland in 2017. In a report by NBC affiliate KXAN, Bell is said to have engaged in an inappropriate chat with the girl, that was at times sexual in nature. 

Prosecutors also said that a Cleveland Police Department investigation found that Bell had sent the minor inappropriate messages on social media in the months before his concert.

During the virtual hearing, the judge told Bell that the attempted endangering children charge carries a sentence of anywhere from six to 18 months in prison, in monthly increments, and/or a fine of up to $5,000. He added that prison time is not mandatory.

The second charge (disseminating matter harmful to juveniles) carries up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. 

Bell's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 12.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Sex Education season 3: Release date, cast and spoilers

Sex Education season 3: Release date, spoilers, cast and news

Sex Education

Otis and Maeve return in Sex Education season 3

Sex Education season 3 will be released in September on Netflix

Sex Education

Joshua Bassett: facts Lie Lie Lie singer

Joshua Bassett: 25 facts about the Lie Lie Lie singer you need to know
Netflix's new dating show Sexy Beasts

Netflix's new dating show Sexy Beasts is giving the internet nightmares
What is Peter Vigilante's TikTok username? Too Hot To Handle star posts thirst traps

Too Hot To Handle: Peter Vigilante's TikTok is one massive thirst trap

TikTok

Trending on PopBuzz

Juno Birch and Yshee Black

Juno Birch talks 'Attack of the Stunning' world tour and the origins of her iconic catchphrases | Under The Wig

Video

Olivia Rodrigo accused of "ripping off" Pom Pom Squad with Sour and Good 4 U

Olivia Rodrigo accused of "ripping off" Pom Pom Squad with Sour album visuals

Olivia Rodrigo

Coca-Cola banned the word "lesbian" on their customisable Pride bottles

Coca-Cola banned the word "lesbian" on their customisable Pride bottles

LGBTQ

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals he has cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals he has cancer

Blink-182

Britney Spears opens up about conservatorship abuse in public statement

Britney Spears says her dad "should be in jail" following conservatorship abuse

News

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale