Dylan Minnette opens up about losing the role of Spider-Man to Tom Holland

By Sam Prance

Dylan Minnette auditioned to play Spider-Man in the MCU but the role went to Tom Holland instead.

Dylan Minnette has opened up about auditioning for Spider-Man and how he feels about Tom Holland being cast in the role.

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Tom Holland playing Spider-Man in the MCU. Since Tom's first official appearance as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, he's become synonymous with the superhero. Since then, he's starred in three critically acclaimed solo Spider-Man films and also played the part in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

However, before Tom was cast, multiple famous actors auditioned for the part including Asa Butterfield and Dylan Minnette. Now, Dylan has spoken about his audition, why he thinks he didn't get it and what he thinks of Tom's take on Peter.

Dylan Minnette opens up about losing the role of Spider-Man to Tom Holland. Picture: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Newscom/Alamy Live News, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Chatting to BuzzFeed about the audition, Dylan said: "To be honest, it was at a time where I wasn't necessarily, like, seeking it out — really." He then added: "I feel like I wasn't at a point in my career, in my life, where I would feel like I was fully ready to commit to something like that anyway. So I don't think I gave it my all or my best."

As for what he thinks of Tom getting the role instead of him, Dylan said: "I think that Tom Holland always would have gotten the part. He was meant to be that part. He's the best Spider-Man, I think." Dylan then called Tom's performances as Peter Parker "incredible." Our hearts!

Of course, while he didn't get Spider-Man, Dylan then went on to play Clay in 13 Reasons Why and will appear in the new Scream movie as Wes. Just as Tom was born to play Peter Parker, Dylan was born to play Clay.

We love to see two talented actors thrive!

