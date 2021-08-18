Dylan O'Brien dyes hair blonde and gets tattoos for new movie role

By Katie Louise Smith

Blonde Dylan O'Brien?! “THE GASP I JUST LET OUT"

Well, well, well... what do we have here? Dylan O'Brien? Blonde? With tattoos?! Say! no! more!

Nope, your eyes are not deceiving you – the Teen Wolf alum is now sporting a brand new look as he begins filming on his new Hulu movie, Not Okay. (Not Okay? What a coincidence... because we, too, are simply *not okay* after seeing these pics.)

Dylan's plays Colin, and he'll be starring alongside Zoey Deutch in the satire film that follows a young woman, desperate for friends and fame, who fakes a trip to Paris to gain followers. The synopsis continues: "However, a terrifying incident takes place and becomes part of her trip."

For the role, Dylan has dyed his hair bleach blonde and has had temporary tattoos applied to both of his arms. Needless to say, the star's new lewk has send fans into an absolute meltdown.

Dylan O'Brien goes blonde for Hulu's Not Okay movie. Picture: @notokaymovie via TikTok

Dylan's big reveal happened over on the official TikTok account for the Not Okay movie. Answering a request from a fan to see Dylan’s new hair colour, Dylan is seen sitting in a makeup chair before suddenly revealing his short, cropped blonde cut and arms full of tattoos.

The clip has already had over 5.5 million views and 1.4 million likes – and the comment section is an absolute state. A complete shambles, if you will.

“This movie is called “not okay” because after this I’M DEFINITELY NOT OKAY” wrote one user. Another added: “THE GASP I JUST LET OUT"

The reaction over on Twitter was just as wild, with one user echoing the sentiments that I think we all have: "I'M DEAD THANK YOU DYLAN O'BRIEN"

how can he be so hot? dylan o'brien knows exactly what he's doing, oh he knows pic.twitter.com/t0AdGLqyi0 — lele (@moviedob826) August 17, 2021

I'M DEAD THANK YOU DYLAN O'BRIEN pic.twitter.com/WfBm89X9do — media & backup (@moviedobrien) August 17, 2021

about dylan o'brien as colin in “not okay” pic.twitter.com/0fpFfItLbw — lele (@moviedob826) August 17, 2021

Dylan O’Brien Dylan O’Brien

driving: driving me crazy: pic.twitter.com/v0hhLTtQTn — Dylan's Dugout (@DylansDugout) August 17, 2021

Not Okay has no confirmed release date just yet. Seeing as it's only just started filming, fans may have to wait until 2022 to see Dylan in all his bleach blonde, tatted up glory on screen.

Whenever that day may be, we will see you there the very second it drops.