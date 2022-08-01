Dylan O'Brien fans are losing it over his wild sex scene in Not Okay

1 August 2022, 16:19

By Sam Prance

Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch's Colin and Danni sex scene in Not Okay is breaking the internet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Not Okay is finally out on Hulu and the sex scene between Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch is sending people into shambles.

Last week (Jul 29), Not Okay was released worldwide. The new movie tells the story of Danni (Zoey Deutch), a young woman who is desperate to have viral fame at all costs. She becomes an internet celebrity when people mistake her for the survivor of a terrorist attack, but it's only so long before Danni's lies catch up with her and she has to deal with the consequences.

In and amongst all of the deceit, Danni has a relationship with a cringe white boy influencer named Colin and he's played by Dylan O'Brien. Not only that but Dylan and Zoey have a sex scene in the film and fans can't get over what happens in it.

READ MORE: Dylan O’Brien says a former girlfriend helped inspire his Not Okay character’s "vibe"

Dylan O'Brien fans are losing it over his wild sex scene in Not Okay
Dylan O'Brien fans are losing it over his wild sex scene in Not Okay. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Hulu

After becoming famous, Colin shows an interest in Danni and, soon afterwards, he takes her to an influencer party where he has sex with her in the toilets. While thrusting inside Danni, he says: "You're so tight. Who's my damaged little girl? Are you damaged? Don't worry, I will protect you. I ain't gon' let anything bad happen to you now. You're so fucking helpless."

We told you that it was wild, just not in a good way. If that weren't bad enough, Danni ejaculates inside Danni seconds after they start having sex. There's a lot of moaning before a shocked Danni says: "Did you just cum in me?"

Naturally, people are losing it over the scene. Some people find it terrifying, others find it hot and then there are those who find it terrifying and hot because it's Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch. One fan tweeted: "i'm literally losing my mind dylan o'brien and zoey deutch in not okay."

Another added: "it's funny how everyone thinks we are thirsting over colin and condoning his actions, when really we just horny from hearing dylan o'brien moan."

QUIZ: Would Dylan O'Brien date you?

I'm speechless.

What did you think of the scene?

Read more about Dylan O'Brien here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

American Horror Story fans go on strike until Ryan Murphy releases details about AHS 11

American Horror Story fans go on strike until Ryan Murphy releases details about AHS 11

American Horror Story

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Is Olivia Rodrigo leaving High School Musical: The Series after season 3?

Is Olivia Rodrigo leaving High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? Here’s what she’s said

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Matthew Lillard wants to make an R-rated third Scooby-Doo movie

Matthew Lillard wants to make an R-rated third Scooby-Doo movie

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

Trending on PopBuzz

Kim Kardashian shared North West's Yeezy drawings

Kim Kardashian shared North West's Yeezy drawings and the internet is scared

Celeb

Taylor Swift private jet memes are breaking the internet even faster than global warming

Taylor Swift private jet memes are sending the world into literal meltdown

Viral

JoJo Siwa hints she's back together with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa clarifies comments about not liking the word "lesbian"

Celeb

Sabrina Carpenter takes on The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

Sabrina Carpenter takes on The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter tells JoJo Siwa to "grow up"

JoJo Siwa told to "grow up" by Candace Cameron Bure's daughter following TikTok drama

Celeb

Kelis blasts Beyoncé for not contacting her before sampling her song on Renaissance

Kelis calls Beyoncé "disrespectful" for not contacting her before sampling her song on Renaissance

Beyonce

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale