Dylan O'Brien fans are losing it over his wild sex scene in Not Okay

By Sam Prance

Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch's Colin and Danni sex scene in Not Okay is breaking the internet.

Not Okay is finally out on Hulu and the sex scene between Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch is sending people into shambles.

Last week (Jul 29), Not Okay was released worldwide. The new movie tells the story of Danni (Zoey Deutch), a young woman who is desperate to have viral fame at all costs. She becomes an internet celebrity when people mistake her for the survivor of a terrorist attack, but it's only so long before Danni's lies catch up with her and she has to deal with the consequences.

In and amongst all of the deceit, Danni has a relationship with a cringe white boy influencer named Colin and he's played by Dylan O'Brien. Not only that but Dylan and Zoey have a sex scene in the film and fans can't get over what happens in it.

Dylan O'Brien fans are losing it over his wild sex scene in Not Okay. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Hulu

After becoming famous, Colin shows an interest in Danni and, soon afterwards, he takes her to an influencer party where he has sex with her in the toilets. While thrusting inside Danni, he says: "You're so tight. Who's my damaged little girl? Are you damaged? Don't worry, I will protect you. I ain't gon' let anything bad happen to you now. You're so fucking helpless."

We told you that it was wild, just not in a good way. If that weren't bad enough, Danni ejaculates inside Danni seconds after they start having sex. There's a lot of moaning before a shocked Danni says: "Did you just cum in me?"

Naturally, people are losing it over the scene. Some people find it terrifying, others find it hot and then there are those who find it terrifying and hot because it's Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch. One fan tweeted: "i'm literally losing my mind dylan o'brien and zoey deutch in not okay."

Another added: "it's funny how everyone thinks we are thirsting over colin and condoning his actions, when really we just horny from hearing dylan o'brien moan."

dylan o'brien as colin: “you are so tight” pic.twitter.com/t9THx1unoL — lele (@moviedob826) July 29, 2022

in sorry but if a guy said this to me i would start laughing at him and ruin the whole vibe idk how u guys find this hot pic.twitter.com/O7SfI1fELY — m (@pastapilled) July 31, 2022

damnnnnn I lived to see this kind of performance by dylan o'brien 🔥🥵 pic.twitter.com/T21DhUMxoA — lele (@moviedob826) July 29, 2022

me watching the bathroom scene of dylan o’brien and zoey deutch #NotOkayMovie pic.twitter.com/nYKCv350uf — öykü 𐐪𐑂 (@DYLS1989) July 30, 2022

i'm literally losing my mind dylan o'brien and zoey deutch in "not okay" pic.twitter.com/r12veESQTl — moon.ka (@moon_ka717) July 29, 2022

it's funny how everyone thinks we are thirsting over colin and condoning his actions, when really we just horny from hearing dylan o'brien moan pic.twitter.com/DVz5kfFo6T — angie (@dob_slut) August 1, 2022

I'm speechless.

What did you think of the scene?

