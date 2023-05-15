Dylan O'Brien's 'nude' shower scene in The Other Two sends fans into meltdown

By Katie Louise Smith

Dylan plays an exaggerated version of himself in The Other Two – and his cameo is hilarious.

Over the past decade or so, Dylan O'Brien has given us some incredible dramatic performances, but when that man gets to shine in a comedic role? It's perfect. Every. Single. Time. Case in point: His cameo role in HBO Max's The Other Two.

Dylan's latest role sees him play an exaggerated version of himself in the HBO Max comedy series. In the third episode of season 3, Dylan appears as himself while auditioning for a role over Zoom. But it's what happens on said Zoom call that has got fans absolutely losing it on social media...

Dylan O'Brien? In the shower? Say no more!

Dylan O'Brien's shower scene from The Other Two goes viral on social media. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, HBO Max

In the scene, Cary (Drew Tarver) takes part in a Zoom audition and quickly finds out that Dylan is also auditioning for the same role. The "Ambassador to Belgium", to be exact.

"I can't believe that I still have to audition," Dylan says, adding: "I'm the fuckin' Maze Runner, bro."

While in the Zoom call, Dylan then decides to take a shower while they wait for the casting directors to turn up. He brings the laptop over to the shower, and turns his camera off before stripping naked. Buuut the camera ends up staying on, giving Cary – and the audience watching – a full view of Dylan in the shower from the waist up.

It didn't take long for that hilarious moment to end up all over Twitter, and fans are living for the thirst trap and Dylan's short performance in the episode.

"Forget the Emmys, give The Other Two a Nobel Peace Prize for having Dylan O’Brien appear as himself just so he can take a shower on screen. Lives will be saved," one user wrote.

Underrated comedic actor Dylan O'Brien slays again. Give him a big budget rom-com! STAT!

