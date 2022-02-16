Dylan O'Brien reportedly not returning for Teen Wolf movie as revival cast is revealed

16 February 2022, 12:02

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Dylan O'Brien be in the Teen Wolf movie revival? His name was not announced in Paramount+'s big cast reveal.

It's confirmed! The Teen Wolf movie is officially happening... but there's a number of huge names that are not currently attached to appear.

Announced yesterday (Feb 15), the Teen Wolf The Movie synopsis was revealed alongside the returning cast members. The logline reads: "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night.

"But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced."

The likes of Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Crystal Reed and Colton Haynes will all be reprising their roles, with Paramount+ set to announce additional cast names soon.

But according to Deadline's report, Dylan O'Brien (Stiles) and Arden Cho (Kira) will not be part of the cast. Tyler Hoechlin (Derek) is also not currently confirmed to be returning, although it's said that he's still in negotiations.

Is Dylan O'Brien in the Teen Wolf movie reboot cast?
Is Dylan O'Brien in the Teen Wolf movie reboot cast? Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, MTV

The cast members that are set to return for Paramount +'s Teen Wolf The Movie include:

  • Tyler Posey (Scott McCall)
  • Holland Roden (Lydia Martin)
  • Crystal Reed (Allison Argent)
  • Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate)
  • Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore)
  • Orny Adams (Coach Bobby Finstock)
  • Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinski)
  • JR Bourne (Chris Argent)
  • Seth Gilliam (Dr. Alan Deaton)
  • Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish)
  • Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall)
  • Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar)

Noticeably, Dylan O'Brien, who played Stiles Stilinski, has not been announced as part of the cast. No reason has been reported as to why Dylan is not attached just yet. It's also not clear if he will eventually make a surprise guest appearance at some point in the film. As it stands, he will not be appearing in the movie.

Back in 2020, Dylan expressed his desire to return as Stiles Stilinski in some form of Teen Wolf reboot in the future. Speaking to Variety, Dylan confirmed that he's eager for the show to make a comeback: "I would jump at the chance to do any kind of thing. We’ll come back together for something at some point."

Needless to say, fans are devastated that Stiles won't be back in Beacon Hills.

According to Deadline's sources, Kira Yukimura actress Arden Cho, who was the only actress of colour within the four female series regular cast members on the original series, was reportedly offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts, leading to her decision to pass.

No release date has been set for Teen Wolf The Movie just yet but watch this space for more updates.

