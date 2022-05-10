Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

By Sam Prance

Could Dylan O'Brien be joining the DC universe?

Dylan O'Brien fans assemble. The beloved actor is reportedly now in the running to take over from Ezra Miller as The Flash.

DC fans will already know that Ezra Miller has played The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League. Ezra was also scheduled to play The Flash in their own standalone film this year. However, following several controversies, including an arrest for assaulting a woman in Hawaii, Ezra's future as the hero has become uncertain.

Now, Screen Geek are reporting that Warner Bros. are looking to replace Ezra as The Flash and Dylan O'Brien is first in line.

Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Clay Enos/©Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection via Alamy Stock Photo

In a new story, Screen Geek reports: "It’s unclear how many actors have topped WB’s list to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash. However, one such name that a source close to the situation has informed us about is Dylan O’Brien." As it stands, Warner Bros. are yet to confirm if they are replacing Ezra and/or if they will be refilming The Flash with a brand new actor.

Should Dylan get the part, this will be his first time playing a superhero on screen. The 30-year-old first rose to fame playing Stiles Stilinksi in Teen Wolf and he then took on the lead role of Thomas in the Maze Runner movies. In recent years, Dylan has acted in multiple independent movies and he even took on the lead role in Taylor Swift's All Too Well film.

The Flash is currently scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 23 this year. However, if Ezra is replaced as The Flash, we imagine that the movie will be delayed indefinitely to accommodate reshoots. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

Adam B. Vary, Senior Entertainment Writer for Variety, has since tweeted that WB are not replacing Ezra as The Flash. However, WB are yet to confirm the news themselves.

What do you think? Would you like Dylan to play The Flash?