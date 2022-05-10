Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

10 May 2022, 16:21

By Sam Prance

Could Dylan O'Brien be joining the DC universe?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dylan O'Brien fans assemble. The beloved actor is reportedly now in the running to take over from Ezra Miller as The Flash.

DC fans will already know that Ezra Miller has played The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League. Ezra was also scheduled to play The Flash in their own standalone film this year. However, following several controversies, including an arrest for assaulting a woman in Hawaii, Ezra's future as the hero has become uncertain.

Now, Screen Geek are reporting that Warner Bros. are looking to replace Ezra as The Flash and Dylan O'Brien is first in line.

READ MORE: Dylan O'Brien says he is officially in his "slut era"

Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash
Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Clay Enos/©Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection via Alamy Stock Photo

In a new story, Screen Geek reports: "It’s unclear how many actors have topped WB’s list to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash. However, one such name that a source close to the situation has informed us about is Dylan O’Brien." As it stands, Warner Bros. are yet to confirm if they are replacing Ezra and/or if they will be refilming The Flash with a brand new actor.

Should Dylan get the part, this will be his first time playing a superhero on screen. The 30-year-old first rose to fame playing Stiles Stilinksi in Teen Wolf and he then took on the lead role of Thomas in the Maze Runner movies. In recent years, Dylan has acted in multiple independent movies and he even took on the lead role in Taylor Swift's All Too Well film.

via GIPHY

The Flash is currently scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 23 this year. However, if Ezra is replaced as The Flash, we imagine that the movie will be delayed indefinitely to accommodate reshoots. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

Adam B. Vary, Senior Entertainment Writer for Variety, has since tweeted that WB are not replacing Ezra as The Flash. However, WB are yet to confirm the news themselves.

What do you think? Would you like Dylan to play The Flash?

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Tyler Joseph says Tom Cruise fired Twenty One Pilots from the Top Gun Maverick soundtrack

Tyler Joseph says Tom Cruise "fired" Twenty One Pilots from the Top Gun Maverick soundtrack

Twenty One Pilots

Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral

Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause responds to rumours she's adopting with new partner G Flip.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause responds to rumours she's planning to adopt with new partner G Flip

Selling Sunset

Kendall Jenner slammed for guilt-tripping Kourtney over Scott right after she got engaged

Kendall Jenner called out for guilt-tripping Kourtney Kardashian after she got engaged to Travis Barker
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause jokes about coming out after revealing she's dating G-Flip

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause jokes about coming out after revealing she's dating G Flip

Selling Sunset

Trending on PopBuzz

Halsey reveals she's been diagnosed with multiple health conditions.

Halsey shares health update and reveals PoTS and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis

Halsey

Is it 10am or 2pm?

Is it 10am or 2pm? People are divided over this viral time question on TikTok

Viral

Idaho considering ban on certain forms of birth control

Idaho considering ban on certain forms of birth control following Roe v. Wade leak

News

Travis Barker says Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish’s music is not pop punk

Travis Barker says Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish’s music is not pop-punk

News

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow criticised after being carried by two Black men at The Kentucky Derby

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale