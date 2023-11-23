Dylan Sprouse refused to act out fat jokes in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody script

By Sam Prance

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody's Kim Rhodes has revealed that Dylan Sprouse wouldn't say jokes that made fun of her weight.

I always knew I liked Dylan Sprouse, and Kim Rhodes has just proven that he's always been a legend both on and off screen.

Kim Rhodes is, of course, the iconic actress who played Zack and Cody’s loveable mother Carey Martin on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Now, she's opening up about her time on the Disney Channel show and she's spoken out about working with Cole and Dylan Sprouse when they were child actors. She's also praised the twins for how they would treat her on set.

Most notably, Kim has revealed that Dylan refused to act out fat jokes that were written at her expense in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody script.

Speaking about Cole and Dylan on the Back To The Best podcast, Kim said: “They defended me all the way through."

Kim then opened up about a specific time Dylan stood up for her: "I got pregnant when I was on the show and of course the show dealt with it by making fat jokes. And one of my favourite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke and he just kept skipping over it. It was like in the middle of a chunk of dialogue. So he kept skipping this laugh line."

She added: "Finally we get in front of the studio audience and he skips it and the executive producer screams and is like 'CUT!' And it’s the director’s job to cut by the way so he goes 'CUT! Dylan say the line!' and he goes 'I would not disrespect any woman that way. Let alone this woman. You write something funny and I’ll say it.'"

She ended by saying: "That’s my little man! They’re both my little men."

The man that you are Dylan Sprouse!