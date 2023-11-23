Dylan Sprouse refused to act out fat jokes in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody script

23 November 2023, 14:23

Dylan Sprouse struggles with Terry Crews arm workout

By Sam Prance

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody's Kim Rhodes has revealed that Dylan Sprouse wouldn't say jokes that made fun of her weight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I always knew I liked Dylan Sprouse, and Kim Rhodes has just proven that he's always been a legend both on and off screen.

Kim Rhodes is, of course, the iconic actress who played Zack and Cody’s loveable mother Carey Martin on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Now, she's opening up about her time on the Disney Channel show and she's spoken out about working with Cole and Dylan Sprouse when they were child actors. She's also praised the twins for how they would treat her on set.

Most notably, Kim has revealed that Dylan refused to act out fat jokes that were written at her expense in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody script.

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse celebrates body transformation with shirtless selfie

Dylan Sprouse refused to act out fat jokes in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody script
Dylan Sprouse refused to act out fat jokes in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody script. Picture: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage, Disney Channel

Speaking about Cole and Dylan on the Back To The Best podcast, Kim said: “They defended me all the way through."

Kim then opened up about a specific time Dylan stood up for her: "I got pregnant when I was on the show and of course the show dealt with it by making fat jokes. And one of my favourite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke and he just kept skipping over it. It was like in the middle of a chunk of dialogue. So he kept skipping this laugh line."

She added: "Finally we get in front of the studio audience and he skips it and the executive producer screams and is like 'CUT!' And it’s the director’s job to cut by the way so he goes 'CUT! Dylan say the line!' and he goes 'I would not disrespect any woman that way. Let alone this woman. You write something funny and I’ll say it.'"

She ended by saying: "That’s my little man! They’re both my little men."

The man that you are Dylan Sprouse!

WATCH: Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits

Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth Try To Name Every Hunger Games Tribute | The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Hunger Games hides a huge easter egg in Snow's Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes costumes

Hunger Games fans spot huge easter egg in Snow's Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes costumes

Hunger Games fans want Haymitch's prequel movie

Hunger Games fans want a prequel movie about Haymitch's backstory

Melissa Barrera breaks her silence after being fired from Scream 7

Melissa Barrera says she will not be silenced after being fired from Scream 7

Jenna Ortega will not return in Scream 7

Jenna Ortega will not return for Scream 7

Scream fans defend Melissa Berrera after she's fired from Scream 7 over Israel comments

Scream fans defend Melissa Barrera after she's fired over Israel and Palestine comments

Trending on PopBuzz

North West brutally roasts Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit in front of the designer

North West brutally drags Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit in front of the designer

Celeb

Josh Hutcherson memes are going viral thanks the infamous 'Whistle' edit

Josh Hutcherson memes are going viral thanks the infamous 'Whistle' edit

Viral

Why is Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour leaving Netflix?

Is Reputation Stadium Tour leaving Netflix? Taylor Swift movie reportedly leaving in December

Taylor Swift

Fanalytics: How to see your Spotify fan analytics

Spotify Fanalytics: How to see your fan analytics and stats

News

Young Coriolanus Snow thirst tweets are going viral and they're out of control

Hunger Games fans are thirsting over young Snow and everyone is conflicted

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'