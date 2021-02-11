Elisa Lam's Tumblr blog still exists and here's what it looks like

By Katie Louise Smith

Elisa Lam's Tumblr blog 'Nouvelle/Nouveau' was still being updated after she disappeared. Here's why.

Netflix's new true crime docuseries The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel has already captivated audiences thanks to the infamous history of the LA hostel and now it's also reopened public interest into the tragic death of Elisa Lam.

Elisa Lam was a 21-year-old Canadian tourist who went missing while staying at the Cecil Hotel in 2013. Her body was later found in one of the water tanks on the roof. The series takes a look into the many theories that surfaced in the wake of her disappearance, including the creepy, viral elevator footage that was released by the police.

The show also explores Elisa's Tumblr page that she was updating ahead of her trip to Los Angeles, during her stay and even somehow after her disappearance. It also acts as a narrative thread, giving Elisa a voice within the show.

In an interview with Netflix, director Joe Berlinger explained that he "didn’t want to invent dialogue or create speculative situations, so everything she says via voiceover in the show comes directly from her online posts."

As of February 2021, Elisa Lam's Tumblr page, Nouvelle-Nouveau, still exists alongside all her posts.

What does Elisa Lam's Tumblr blog look like now?

Elisa Lam's Tumblr: Nouvelle-Nouveau still exists on the platform. Picture: Netflix

Does Elisa Lam's Tumblr still exist?

Elisa was an active Tumblr user and she often shared personal thoughts and updates as well as reblogs of memes, photos, quotes and photography. Nouvelle-Nouveau is still live on the social networking platform, along with all of her posts.

On the homepage, Elisa's Tumblr features a quote from Chuck Palahniuk’s Diary, which reads: “You’re always haunted by the idea you’re wasting your life.”

Elisa Lam's Tumblr: Nouvelle/Nouveau still exists on the platform. Picture: Tumblr

When was Elisa Lam's last Tumblr post?

Elisa updated her Tumblr on January 29th, the day after she checked into the hotel, writing: "I have arrived in Laland…and there is a monstrosity of a building next to the place I’m staying. When I say monstrosity mind you I’m saying as in gaudy but then again it was built in 1928 hence the art deco theme so yes it IS classy but then since it’s LA it went on crack. Fairly certain this is where Baz Lurhmann needs to film the Great Gatsby."

Throughout January 2013, Elisa shared a number of personal updates about how excited she was to travel, and she also opened up about her mental health to her followers.

Elisa Lam's Tumblr was still being updated in February 2013 when she was missing. Picture: Tumblr

Why was Elisa Lam's Tumblr updated after her death?

Tumblr has a well known feature called 'Queue' where users are able to queue up and schedule posts that will publish even if they aren't online. In Elisa's case, it looks like she had queued up a number of posts that were shared after her tragic death.

Elisa was reported missing on February 1st, the day she was scheduled to check out of the hotel. Her Tumblr reblogged a number of posts throughout February, even while people were searching for her.

According to the archive of her Tumblr, a handful of scheduled posts were also published to her page in March, April, June and December. The last post was published in December 2013. It was a cute illustration of a snowy setting inside a lightbulb.

