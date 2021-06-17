Elite season 4 release time: When does Elite season 4 come out on Netflix?

By Katie Louise Smith

Elite season 4 will be released on June 18th. Here's what time it comes out in your country.

Elite is back. The Spanish teen drama series is about to return with 8 brand new episodes, jam packed full of mystery, drama and possible death.

After the events of Elite season 3, season 4 will introduce viewers to new characters and a brand new mystery. But aside from the obvious "whodunnit" question, let's get the most important one out of the way: What time is Elite season 4 released on Netflix?

As always, Netflix will be releasing Elite season 4 based on the time at their headquarters in California. New films and TV shows almost always drop at midnight, Pacific Time (PT), which means the time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

What time does Elite season 4 come out on Netflix?

Elite season 4 release time on Netflix: When does it come out? Picture: Netflix

Elite season 4 release times: Here's what time it comes out in your country

Elite season 4 will be released on June 18th, with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the usual Netflix 12AM PT release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Where can I watch Elite season 4 online?

Elite is a Netflix series so the only place you'll be able to watch it is on Netflix. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service.

Elite season 4 plot: What will happen?

As always, except even more twisted and deadly shenanigans to arise at Las Encinas. The official synopsis for season 4 reads: "A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumours and a fresh mystery."

In the trailer, we can already see someone getting put into the back of an ambulance, several characters looking very suspicious, swimming pools, glamorous locations, sex and everything in between. Expect to have your mind blown once again.

We will also meet several new characters this season, including Ari (Carla Díaz), Mencía (Martina Cariddi), Patrick (Manu Rios) and Phillippe (Pol Granch).

Do I need to watch Elite Short Stories before watching Elite season 4?

Before the start of season 4, Netflix released a series of short episodes (Elite Historias Breves) that followed what our favourite Las Encinas students had been doing between the summer of season 3 and season 4. These episodes are mostly standalone but do give viewers some additional background for certain characters storylines going into season 4.

To catch up, you can read our recaps of all four episodes right here.

Guzmán, Caye and Rebe: Read the recap

Nadia and Guzmán: Read the recap

Ander, Omar and Alexis: Read the recap

Carla and Samuel: Read the recap