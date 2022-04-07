Elite season 5 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Elite season 5 will be released on Netflix on April 8th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Elite season 5 is almost here – but what time does it come out on Netflix?

Everyone's favourite Spanish teen drama series is set to return on Friday April 8th, with a handful of brand new characters and much more drama ahead for the students of Las Encinas. (Honestly, what else can possibly happen at that school at this point?!)

As always, Netflix always release their TV shows and movies based on the time at their headquarters in California. Elite season 5 will be released on April 8th at midnight Pacific Time (PT) but the exact time it will appear on your Netflix account will vary depending on where you live in the world.

Scroll down for the exact time Elite season 5 comes out on Netflix in your country.

What time does Elite season 5 come out on Netflix?

What time does Elite season 5 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Elite season 5 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Elite season 5 will be released on Friday 8th April at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Elite season 5 release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

What happens in Elite season 5?

Elite season 5 is set to pick up in the aftermath of Armando's murder. The trailer shows that Armando's body has been found, and it appears as though Samuel is the one that's going to the blame for it despite Guzmán being the one who killed him.

As for the relationships, Rebe and Mencía are together, but they'll be facing some issues along the way, with Samu and Ari also experiencing troubles in their blossoming relationship. Phillipe has a new love interest in new character Isadora (played by Valentina Zenere), and Omar can be seen with Patrick. André Lamoglia's Iván also appears to have a storyline revolving around Patrick too.

As always with Elite, except more drama, more murder, more sex and more shocking twists.

Elite season 5 cast: Who is returning and who is new?

Elite season 5 will see Itzan Escamilla (Samu), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebe), Manu Rios (Patrick), Pol Granch (Phillipe), Carla Díaz (Ari) and Martina Cariddi (Mencía) all return for more drama.

A handful of new characters are also joining the cast:

Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere will play Isadora, a social media influencer.

Brazilian actor André Lamoglia will play Iván, the son of a world-famous football player named Cruz.

French actor Adam Nourou will play Eric, a student at Las Encinas.

Spanish actress Isabela Garrido will also appear in season 5 but her character has not been revealed.

Original cast members Arón Piper (Ander) and Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán) are no longer main cast members. The duo both go off travelling at the end of season 4 and it's unclear if they will return briefly in season 5.

