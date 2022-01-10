Emily In Paris renewed for seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Emily's Parisian antics are set to continue for another two seasons.

It looks like Emily will be extending her stay in Paris a little while longer... Netflix have just renewed the comedy series for another two seasons. Emily in Paris season 3 and 4 are officially in the works.

The second season of the Lily Collins-led series aired in December 2021 and topped the Top 10 charts all around the world.

In an Instagram post confirming the news, the official Emily In Paris account wrote: "Say bonjour to 3 & 4! EMILY IN PARIS is officially returning for two more seasons."

Details about what might happen next to Emily, her two hot love interests, her besties and her French colleagues in season 3 are under wraps. But based on what happened at the end of season 2, fans have some idea of where the series could be heading.

At the end of season 2, Emily's very pregnant American boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) flies over to Paris, ends up taking over and shaking the table at Savoir just a little too much. As a result, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) resigns alongside all of the other French members of the company and decides to set up her own agency. She ends up inviting Emily to join her new firm too.

Elsewhere, Emily and Alfie's relationship hits a bump as Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) moves back to London. He proposes that they date while travelling back and forth from Paris to London, with Emily's Eurostar era about to begin. However, Emily is still clearly in love with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and ends up going to his apartment to tell him, only to find Camille back with him.

Will Emily stay in Paris with Sylvie and the join the new firm? Will she commit to a long-distance relationship with Alfie? Will she move back to Chicago to work with Madeline, and attempt to escape Gabriel and Camille as well?

To be honest, it's not really Emily In Paris if she's not actually in Paris, is it?

Will Emily and Alfie's relationship continue in Emily In Paris season 3? Picture: Netflix

Emily In Paris season 3 release date: When is it coming to Netflix?

While season 3 has now been confirmed, there's no confirmation about when it will be released just yet. Production on the third season of the series will likely begin at some point in early-to-mid 2022.

It's possible that we could see Emily return to our screens at some point towards the end of 2022, or early 2023. It all depends on how long it takes to film the series.

