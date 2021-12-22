Who does Emily end up with in Emily in Paris season 2? The cliffhanger explained

22 December 2021, 12:56

By Sam Prance

Gabriel? Alfie? Mathieu? Here's how Emily's love life unfolds in Emily in Paris season 2.

Bonjour bitches! Emily in Paris season 2 is finally out on Netflix and, naturally, Emily's season 2 love life is as chaotic as ever.

As we all know, Emily in Paris season 1 ended with Emily finally sleeping with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). He was due to move to Normandy to open his own restaurant and had seemingly broken up with Camille. The next day he decides to stay in Paris after getting a new job offer. Emily must then decide if she wants to date Gabriel and risk her friendship with Camille.

READ MORE: Emily in Paris season 2 ending explained: How it sets up season 3

All the while, Mathieu is still romantically interested in Emily and Emily in Paris season 2 also introduces us to a brand new love interest named Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Who does Emily end up with though? Here's exactly what happens.

Does Emily end up with Gabriel or Alfie in Emily in Paris season 2?

Emily in Paris season 2: Does Emily end up with Gabriel or Alfie?
Emily in Paris season 2: Does Emily end up with Gabriel or Alfie? Picture: Netflix

Sure enough Emily decides that she can't date Gabriel due to her friendship with Camille. She continues to date Mathieu but he ends things with Emily when he finds out that she slept with someone else. Meanwhile, Camille reveals that she's unsure if she can stay with Gabriel when he was willing to leave Paris and end their relationship.

Emily avoids telling Camille that she slept with Gabriel but Camille finds out through Mathieu. Naturally, Camille isn't happy but Emily and Camille eventually patch things up. Emily also meets a dashing English businessman named Alfie in French class and the two begin to fall for each other.

At the end of the season, Sylvie leaves Savoir to start her own marketing agency with Julien and Luc. Meanwhile, Emily's Chicago boss Madeline wants her to move back to Chicago to help rebuild their firm.

Emily tells Alfie and he reveals that he has to move back to London for work. He tells Emily that he wants to have a long distance relationship where they visit each other on weekends.

Who does Emily end up with in Emily in Paris season 2?
Who does Emily end up with in Emily in Paris season 2? Picture: Netflix

Emily explains what's happened to Mindy and Mindy encourages Emily to do what's best for her career. Realising that she's still in love with Gabriel, Emily decides to tell Gabriel and stay in Paris in the hopes that they can start an actual relationship.

However, when she knocks on Gabriel's apartment door, she finds out that Gabriel and Camille are back together. Holding back tears, Emily runs to a bridge. She then calls Sylvie and says: "I've made my decision."

So who does Emily end up with? Well, as it stands she's still technically seeing Alfie but it's unclear if she will begin an official relationship with him even though she's still in love with Gabriel.

We'll have to wait until season 3 comes out to find out who she really ends up with.

