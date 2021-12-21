Emily in Paris season 2 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Emily in Paris season 2 will be released on Netflix on December 22nd at 12AM PT. Here's what time it comes out in your country.

She's baaaack. Everyone's favourite chaotic American in Paris, Emily Cooper, is set to return to our screens as Emily in Paris season 2 finally returns to Netflix tomorrow.

Lily Collins returns as Emily, and season 2 picks up right where we left off in season 1. Emily's relationship with Gabriel and her friendship with Camille both hang in the balance, as she continues to navigate life in Paris and work at Savoir.

Emily In Paris season 2 will be released on Wednesday 22nd December but what time does it come out on Netflix?

As always, Netflix will be releasing Emily In Paris season 2 based on the time at their headquarters in California. New TV shows always drop at midnight Pacific Time (PT), which means the exact time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

What time does Emily In Paris season 2 come out on Netflix?

Emily In Paris season 2 release time: When does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Emily In Paris season 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Emily in Paris season 2 will be released on Wednesday, December 22nd at 12AM Pacific Time. The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Emily in Paris season 2 release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Emily in Paris: Mindy, Camille and Emily. Picture: Netflix

What happens in Emily In Paris season 2?

Netflix's official synopsis for the second season of Emily In Paris reads as follows: "Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life.

After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbour and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her."

Based on the trailer, we see Emily take on more big budget campaigns with Savoir, head off on a trip to Saint-Tropez and even get herself a new love interest.

Emily in Paris season 2: Emily and Alfie. Picture: Netflix

Emily in Paris season 2 cast: Who is returning and who is new?

Of course, Lily Collins is back as Emily alongside Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc) and Ashley Park (Mindy).

There's also a handful of brand new characters, including the dashing Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount.

