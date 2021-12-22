Emily In Paris season 2 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix series

By Katie Louise Smith

French bands and artists like Juniore and Owlle, as well as global megastars BTS, all show up on the Emily In Paris season 2 soundtrack.

Emily In Paris is back, back, back again – and just like season 1, the soundtrack for season 2 is magnifique.

From French pop bops to perfectly sung covers by the show's very own Ashley Park, Emily in Paris season 2 is jam packed full of great songs that set the scene for Emily's Parisian antics.

Ashley Park even recorded her own original song for the series, 'Mon Soleil', which is now available stream.

Bands and artists like Juniore and Owlle, as well as BTS themselves, all show up on the soundtrack for the second season. So, if you're desperate to add a few songs from the show to your playlists, here's an episode-by-episode list of all the Emily In Paris season 2 songs we've managed to identify.

What songs are in Emily in Paris season 2?

Emily in Paris season 2 soundtrack. Picture: Netflix

Emily In Paris season 2, episode 1 songs

Julietta - 'Beach Break (Sofi Tukker Remix)'

L'Epée - 'Springfield 61'

Paul Reeves - 'Paris La Nuit'

Corine - 'Marche Nocturne'

BTS - 'Dynamite'

La Riviera - 'Sans Lendemain'

MonteRosso - 'Aimants'

Emily In Paris season 2, episode 2 songs

DOPAMOON - 'Mezcalight'

Victorine - 'Désunis De L'univers'

Raymond Lefèvre - 'Douliou-Douliou Saint-Tropez'

Futuro Pelo - 'Adventures'

Nell Widmer - 'La flemme'

PLÜM - 'Just One Dance'

Al Wilkinson - 'Louder Than Words'

Eliott Jane - 'Va voir ailleurs'

Devin Hoffman & Holiday Rogers - 'I'm Your Unicorn'

Elle Valenci - 'Freedom'

Emily In Paris season 2, episode 3 songs

L'Epée - 'Dreams'

Juniore - 'Tout (Sinon Rien)'

Juniore - 'Un jour ou l'autre'

NAYAD - 'Red Carpet Sand'

Les Terribles - 'Tes Yeux'

Darwin - 'On the Beach'

Emily In Paris season 2: Mindy (Ashley Park) performs BTS' Dynamite. Picture: Netflix

Emily In Paris season 2, episode 4 songs

Loui Sixteen - 'Shut Up (When You Talk To Me)'

Meaghan Smith - 'Throw Back'

Elle & Lui - 'Fleur de sel'

Eerie Wanda - 'Magnetic Woman'

Francois Parisi - 'Ballad Du Paris'

Les Rita Mitsouko - 'Marcia Baila'

Des Roses - 'Rebecca'

Owlle - 'Sounds Familiar (French Version)'

Eric Carmen/Celine Dion - 'All By Myself'

Burning Peacocks - 'Fils D'or'

Emily In Paris season 2, episode 5 songs

Sole Giménez - 'Je ne veux pas travailler'

Insolente - 'Je suis venue te dire'

David Shaw and The Beat - 'No Shangri La'

Yndi - 'Nuit'

Laplace Feat. Malory - 'My Blood Runs Cold'

Various Artists - 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend'

Fred Nevché - 'Le Besoin De La Nuit'

Emily In Paris season 2, episode 6 songs

Elvett - 'Ça Y Est'

Stereo Total - 'A La Sortie Du Lycee'

OC Banks & Alexandre Forrest - 'Boulevard St. Michel'

Nicky J Van der Lugt Melsert - 'Ruling The Dancefloor'

Francesca Bergami - 'Neon Nights'

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova - 'Falling Slowly' (from Once)

Loui Sixteen - 'Baba Cool'

Emily In Paris season 2: Benoit (Kevin Dias) and Mindy (Ashley Park) busk in Paris. Picture: Netflix

Emily In Paris season 2, episode 7 songs

Bagarre - 'Claque-le'

Hyerclean - 'Si J'étais Une Fille'

Charlotte Fever - 'JTM'

Wax Tailor Feat. Charlotte Savary - 'Seize The Day'

SEBASTIAN PAUL - 'CRUSH'

Gabriel - 'I Wanna Ahah!'

Owlle - 'La flemme'

Thierry Los Feat. The Vrooming Crew - 'Allons skier'

La Flemme - 'Paradigme'

Emily In Paris season 2, episode 8 songs

Julia Jean-Baptiste - ‘Solo’

La Femme - 'Cool Colorado'

Ehla - 'Pas d'ici (Mixed)'

Brigette Bardot - 'Moi Je Joue'

À Bogota - 'Les toits'

Theodora - 'Vagues dans la Mer'

Emily In Paris season 2, episode 9 songs

Flavien Berger - 'La Fête Noire'

Helena Deland - 'Truth Nugget'

Painted Pale - 'Pink Smoke'

Daprinski - 'George Michael (Plaisir De France Remix)'

Yellow Muzik Feat. Lian Lian & Remmy Sung - 'Ka Duh Raltha'

Prince Innocence - 'Sadie & Maud'

Emily In Paris season 2 soundtrack: What songs are used in the show? Picture: Netflix

Emily In Paris season 2, episode 10 songs

Tyra Jutai & Think Differently - ‘Never Going Home Again’

Pink Shark Music - 'That Kinda Girl'

Pink Shark Music - 'Fancy'

Futuro Pelo - 'Eden'

Moodoid - 'Au Pays Des Merveilles De Juliet'

Matveï - 'SAUDADE (Mixed)'

Charlotte Fever - 'Kunigonde'

Paprika Kinski - 'Eiffel Tower'

Owlle - 'Mirage'

