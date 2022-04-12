Emma Mackey joins Margot Robbie in upcoming Barbie movie

12 April 2022, 12:19

By Katie Louise Smith

Emma Mackey AND Margot Robbie together on screen? Screaming.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie appearing on screen together in a movie? Yep, it's officially happening! (For real, this time. Not like the time that fake Sex Education poster went viral. Remember that?)

Sex Education star Emma Mackey has reportedly landed her biggest role yet in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie, with Margot Robbie taking on the *titular* role.

The reports of her casting were first published by The Sun back in March 2022, with sources claiming that Emma landed a role in the movie opposite Margot and Ryan Gosling.

The Hollywood Reporter has now appeared to confirm her casting in a new report detailing Will Ferrell's recent addition to the cast, as the "CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel."

Emma Mackey joins Margot Robbie in Barbie movie
Emma Mackey joins Margot Robbie in Barbie movie. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While it's already been revealed that Margot Robbie will be playing Barbie with Ryan Gosling playing Ken, no details about Emma Mackey's character has been revealed yet.

But seeing as Emma and Margot look fairly alike, could Emma be playing one of Barbie's younger sisters?

It also looks like Barbie is set to have one of the most star-studded casts of the year. In addition to Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt and America Ferrera are all on board.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have penned the script for the movie, with Greta set to direct.

Barbie doesn't have a specific release date just yet, but it's slated to drop in 2023.

WATCH: Sandra Bullock & Daniel Radcliffe Rate Their Own Top 3 Movies

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Disney+'s Percy Jackson series casts Walker Scobell as Percy

Disney+'s Percy Jackson series casts Walker Scobell as Percy

Elite season 6: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

Elite season 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite

Elite's André Lamoglia reveals how Iván's gay sex scene with Manu Rios was filmed

Elite's André Lamoglia reveals how Iván's gay sex scene with Manu Rios was filmed

Elite

Bridgerton season 2 cut "loads" of sex scenes from the final edit

Bridgerton season 2 cut "loads" of sex scenes from the final edit of the show

Bridgerton

Killing Eve finale: Fans left fuming after shock twist in finale ending

Killing Eve fans are furious over "devastating" shock series finale ending

Trending on PopBuzz

Trisha Paytas called out for having gender reveal party

Trisha Paytas called out for gender reveal party after saying their baby would be raised non-binary

YouTubers

Selena Gomez calls out people criticising her weight in new TikTok video

Selena Gomez calls out people criticising her weight in new TikTok video

Selena Gomez

Kendall Jenner threatens to block people making comments about her toes.

Kendall Jenner threatens to block people making comments about her toes

Celeb

JoJo Siwa slams Nickelodeon for not inviting her to the Kids Choice Awards

JoJo Siwa slams Nickelodeon for not inviting her to the Kids' Choice Awards
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan auditioned for a major part in Stranger Things.

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan auditioned for a major part in Stranger Things

Stranger Things

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale