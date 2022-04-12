Emma Mackey joins Margot Robbie in upcoming Barbie movie

By Katie Louise Smith

Emma Mackey AND Margot Robbie together on screen? Screaming.

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie appearing on screen together in a movie? Yep, it's officially happening! (For real, this time. Not like the time that fake Sex Education poster went viral. Remember that?)

Sex Education star Emma Mackey has reportedly landed her biggest role yet in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie, with Margot Robbie taking on the *titular* role.

The reports of her casting were first published by The Sun back in March 2022, with sources claiming that Emma landed a role in the movie opposite Margot and Ryan Gosling.

The Hollywood Reporter has now appeared to confirm her casting in a new report detailing Will Ferrell's recent addition to the cast, as the "CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel."

Emma Mackey joins Margot Robbie in Barbie movie. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While it's already been revealed that Margot Robbie will be playing Barbie with Ryan Gosling playing Ken, no details about Emma Mackey's character has been revealed yet.

But seeing as Emma and Margot look fairly alike, could Emma be playing one of Barbie's younger sisters?

It also looks like Barbie is set to have one of the most star-studded casts of the year. In addition to Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt and America Ferrera are all on board.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have penned the script for the movie, with Greta set to direct.

Barbie doesn't have a specific release date just yet, but it's slated to drop in 2023.