Emma Watson has reportedly 'stepped back' from acting and left social media

By Sam Prance

Emma Watson recently made her official Instagram page dormant.

Emma Watson fans gather round. The 30-year-old star is reportedly stepping back from acting after over 20 years working in the industry.

As soon as Emma Watson made her acting debut in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001, she became an instant household name. Since taking on the role of Hermione Granger, Emma's appeared in multiple successful films, including the likes of My Week with Marilyn, The Bling Ring and Beauty and the Beast. Most recently, she played Meg in Little Women.

However, it seems like Emma may have decided to put her acting career on hold and step out of the public eye indefinitely.

Emma Watson has reportedly 'stepped back' from acting and left social media. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Pictures

According to the Daily Mail, Emma is said to be leaving acting behind and now focusing on her relationship with her rumoured fiancé Leo Robinton. A source told them: "Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family." Emma is also reportedly "not taking on new commitments".

Emma's Instagram account bio has also been updated, confirming that she is not currently active on social media: "Emma’s official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated."

Emma hasn't posted anything on the platform since June 2020. She's also only acted in three projects over the last five years, Beauty and the Beast, The Circle and Little Women, so the news isn't too surprising.

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals. Picture: Getty

It's currently unclear if Emma's plans to stop acting are permanent or if she could be persuaded to return in the future. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

