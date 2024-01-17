Who is the Green Goblin at the Emmys? Drag star's identity has been revealed

By Katie Louise Smith

"I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible."

The identity of the green goblin that was spotted at the Emmys earlier this week has been revealed...

On Monday (Jan 15), the Emmys took place in Los Angeles with the likes of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the Succession cast, the cast of The Bear, Jenna Ortega, RuPaul and countless other TV stars in attendance.

But as TV's finest were mingling on the red carpet and interacting with each other inside the auditorium, eagle-eyed viewers quickly noticed someone dressed up as a strange green 'creature'.

Photos immediately went viral of the hilarious guest popping up in audience shots during the broadcast and in photos behind A-list stars on the carpet, memes then started to do the rounds and now we finally know who was under all that green paint…

Who was the green goblin at the Emmys?

Drag Race star Princess Poppy attended the Emmys dressed as a green troll. Picture: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, via Instagram

Turns out the queen was none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 contestant Princess Poppy, who famously quit drag last April.

Shortly after her elimination, she told Entertainment Weekly: "I want to fall off the face of the planet. I don't want to be famous, I want to fade into obscurity."

But all that plan seems to have gone out the window after her incredible Emmys look became the talk of social media on the night.

A green creature has been spotted at the #EMMYs. pic.twitter.com/KCUYKTF8No — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 16, 2024

Explaining why she donned the head-turning green look, Princess Poppy spoke to EW about the whole thing.

"I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this," she said. "I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head. Mainly, I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible."

Poppy cited Jabba the Hutt and Roz from Monsters, Inc. as two of the inspirations for her look.

Explaining what it was like to walk the carpet with so many cameras pointed at her, Poppy went on to tell Paper Magazine: "When I was walking with the other drag queens, I had like, a mob of people following me with cameras, like their phones. I think they were just very confused as to what I even was. But then when I got with my other contestants, people put it together."

Poppy’s look also caught the attention of a handful of stars on the carpet, including Jennifer Coolidge who personally told her that she "absolutely loved [her] look."

Daniel Radcliffe also thought it was iconic, and Christina Ricci said that she was “disgusting”, but in the most "endearing and lovely way possible".

