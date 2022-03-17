Encanto cast will perform We Don't Talk About Bruno live at the Oscars

By Sam Prance

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' has not been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song but it will be performed!

Encanto hive assemble! 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is finally getting its debut live performance and it will be at the Oscars.

Ever since Encanto came out last year, fans haven't been able to get enough of the soundtrack. From 'What Else Can I Do?' to 'Surface Pressure', every single song slaps. However, it's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' that's really taken on a life of its own. Not only has it topped the US Hot 100 but it's also becoming Disney's longest-running Number 1 single ever.

In spite of its huge success, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' has never been performed live but that's all about to change.

READ MORE: Every song from Disney's Encanto soundtrack ranked

Encanto cast will perform We Don't Talk About Bruno live for the first time at the Oscars. Picture: Disney

Yesterday (Mar 16), The Academy's official Twitter account confirmed that 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' will be coming to the Oscars. They tweeted: "We don't talk about Bruno...except at this year's #Oscars!", alongside a video trailer for the 2022 awards ceremony confirming that the show will feature "the first live performance of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'."

It's currently unclear if the entire Encanto cast will come together to perform the song or select members. 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is sung by Carolina Gaitán (Pepa), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Adassa (Dolores), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel) and various other members of the ensemble cast.

Encanto has received three nominations at the 2022 Academy Awards. The beloved Disney film is up for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for 'Dos Oruguitas'.

For any fans confused as to why 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' isn't nominated for Best Original Song, it is because it wasn't even submitted for the award. Films can nominate up to five songs for Best Original Song but doing so is often considered risky because it can split votes and the deadline for submissions was three weeks before Encanto came out.

In other words, Disney had to guess which song would resonate the most with people before the movie came out and they chose the beautiful 'Dos Oruguitas' not knowing that 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' would be an international hit.

All Best Original Song nominees tend to perform at the Oscars so it's possible that we will get performances of both 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' AND 'Dos Oruguitas' at the show. Bring on March 27th!

Read more about Encanto here: