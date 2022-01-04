What is Mirabel's gift in Encanto? All the family Madrigal's powers explained

By Sam Prance

Here's your official guide to all of the Madrigal family's gifts in Encanto including Maribel's.

Each member of the family Madrigal in Encanto has a special gift. What is Mirabel's power though and how does she get it?

Disney's Encanto tells the story of a family where every single one of them is blessed with a unique magical ability. However, Mirabel, the second youngest grandchild, doesn't possess a power and she is treated differently by her family because of it. When the family's magic is threatened, Mirabel goes on a mission to save it and prove that she still belongs in her family.

Throughout the movie, it's unclear whether Mirabel has a power that is yet to be unlocked or not. With that in mind, here's a guide to exactly what Mirabel's gift is, as well as a rundown of what power each member of the family Madrigal possesses.

Does Mirabel have a gift in Encanto? - SPOILERS BELOW

What is Mirabel's gift in Encanto? All the family Madrigal's powers explained. Picture: Disney

What is Mirabel's gift in Encanto?

As far as magic powers go, Mirabel doesn't have any. However, it's thanks to Mirabel that the family Madrigal actually work through all of their issues and keep each of their gifts. Also, the reason why the family's magic was threatened had nothing to do with Mirabel. It was due to the pressure Abuela Alma Madrigal put on them and the conflict that it caused.

Throughout Encanto, we learn that Mirabel is intelligent, determined, brave, caring, funny, and passionate. As Abuela sings in 'All of You', "The miracle is not some magic that you've got / The miracle is you / Not some gift, just you, the miracle is you / All of you, all of you".

What is Abuela's gift in Encanto?

Much like Mirabel, Abuela doesn't actually have a magic power. However, it's due to her and her husband that her family all have gifts in the first place. When her husband is killed by armed forces, an enchanted candle saves her and gifts each of her triplets with special abilities. Her children then give birth to children with their own powers.

As Mirabel sings in 'The Family Madrigal' "But let's be clear, Abuela runs this show / She led us here so many years ago".

What is Abuela's gift in Encanto? Picture: Disney

What is Bruno's gift in Encanto?

In 'The Family Madrigal', Mirabel sings: "My tío Bruno / They say he saw the future, one day he disappeared". Later on, it is revealed that Bruno has visions of the future. However, he is ostracised from the family after a negative prediction. It's only through Mirabel's quest to save the family's powers that the family apologise to Bruno and he is welcomed back.

What is Julieta's gift in Encanto?

In 'The Family Madrigal', Mirabel reveals: "That's my mom Julieta, here's her deal / The truth is, she can heal you with a meal / Her recipes are remedies for real / If you're impressed, imagine how I feel". Within the film, Julieta heals many members of the family madrigal with her cooking.

What is Pepa's gift in Encanto?

In 'The Family Madrigal', Mirabel explains: "My tía Pepa, her mood affects the weather / When she's unhappy, well, the temperature gets weird". In other words, Pepa has the power to change the weather based on how she's feeling. Throughout the film, Pepa causes everything from sunshine to storms.

What is Felíx's gift in Encanto?

Felíx married into the family Madrigal so he doesn't have a gift. In 'The Family Madrigal', Mirabel sings: "Two guys fell in love with Family Madrigal / And now they're part of the Family Madrigal / So, yeah, Tío Félix married Pepa and my dad married Julieta".

What is Augustín's gift in Encanto?

Just like Felíx, Augustín married into the the family Madrigal and doesn't have any powers either. Augustín is Julieta's husband and Mirabel's dad.

What is Bruno's gift in Encanto? Picture: Disney

What is Delores' gift in Encanto?

Delores is Pepa and Felíx's eldest daughter. In 'The Family Madrigal', Mirabel sings: "Cousin Dolores can hear a pin drop". She has advanced hearing and often overhears people's conversations even if they're separated by space and walls.

What is Camilo's gift in Encanto?

Camilo is Pepa and Felíx's eldest son. In 'The Family Madrigal', Mirabel says: "Camilo shapeshifts". This means that he's got the ability to take on the form of anyone he likes.

What is Antonio's gift in Encanto?

Antonio is Pepa and Felíx's youngest son. In 'The Family Madrigal', Mirabel reveals: "Antonio gets his gift today". Later, we find out that he has the power to speak to animals.

What is Antonio's gift in Encanto? Picture: Disney

What is Isabela's gift in Encanto?

Isabela is Mirabel's eldest sister. In 'The Family Madrigal', Mirabel explains: "One strong, one graceful, perfect in every way / Grows a flower, the town goes wild / She's a perfect golden child". Isabela can make flowers bloom anywhere she desires. However, she struggles with the pressure to be perfect and only embraces who she truly is at the end of the film.

What is Luisa's gift in Encanto?

Luisa is Mirabel's other older sister. In 'The Family Madrigal', Mirabel sings: "Luisa's super strong / The beauty and the brawn do no wrong". She always helps out her village with her strength but also struggles with the pressure to help everyone. Mirabel helps her realise that she deserves time to herself too.

