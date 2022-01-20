Encanto fans are sobbing over this video of a two-year-old Mirabel lookalike

20 January 2022, 14:54 | Updated: 20 January 2022, 15:27

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Just as she is being represented by a princess, I want other children to feel the same joy as hers – the same magic!"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A little girl is going viral because of her striking resemblance to Encanto's Mirabel.

If you haven't jumped on the Encanto train yet then you're missing out. The Disney production has become an unexpected hit and its standout track 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' has just become the highest-charting song from an animated Disney movie in 26 years, surpassing Frozen's Oscar-winning 'Let It Go' (Yes, we've all had the Encanto soundtrack on loop since it dropped.)

Fans have been thrilled to finally see a movie that represents them, especially two-year-old Manu Araújo Marques from Minas Gerais, Brazil, who has gone viral because of her uncanny resemblance to Mirabel.

READ MORE: Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' surpasses 'Let It Go' as highest charting Disney song in 26 years

Encanto fans are sobbing over this two-year-old Mirabel lookalike.
Encanto fans are sobbing over this two-year-old Mirabel lookalike. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures via Alamy, @manubaby03 via Instagram

Earlier this month, Manu's mother Hannary Araújo shared a video of her daughter watching Encanto for the first time on Instagram. In the video, Manu looks to the TV stunned as she sees a young Mirabel who looks just like her.

"It's me mummy! It's me!" Manu says in Portuguese. Hannary then replies: "It's you? Look at mummy, let me see if it's you," and Manu turns around to camera to show her the resemblance.

And when a grown up Mirabel comes up on screen, Manu says: "I grew up, mummy." Hannary then replies: "How beautiful."

The heartwarming video struck a chord with people, including Stephanie Beatriz who voices Mirabel, who explained why it's so important for children to see themselves represented in movies.

Believe it or not, Mirabel is the first main female Disney animated character to wear glasses (partly because her name comes from the Spanish word "Mira" which means "to look") and that only made both Manu and her mother connect with the character more.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Hannary said: "There's nothing better than seeing your child's joy – especially being represented in a Disney movie! My biggest fear when I learned that Manu would wear glasses would be bullying at school! But over the course of the movie, I completely changed my mind and saw that princesses wear glasses too!

"If I could create custom dolls for each child, I would open a factory right away! Because you don't know the importance this generates in a child's life! Just as she is being represented by a princess, I want other children to feel the same joy as hers – the same magic!"

She continued: "You changed our lives and showed us the true meaning of representation for the whole world, especially for our children — those who will build a better future!"

Manu isn't the first kid to notice their resemblance to an Encanto character, though. Earlier this month, an adorable two-year-old boy named Kenzo went viral for looking like Antonio Madrigal.

WATCH: Scream Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Scream Quiz'

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Jensen Ackles opens up about fallout with Jared Padalecki over the Supernatural prequel

Jensen Ackles opens up about fallout with Jared Padalecki over the Supernatural prequel
How old were Robert Pattison and Kristen Stewart when they filmed Twilight?

Twilight director was worried Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's first kiss was "illegal"
Euphoria actor explains how sex scene with Eric Dane was filmed

Euphoria actor explains how explicit sex scene with Eric Dane was filmed

Euphoria

Andrew Garfield wants to do another Spider-Man film with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire

Andrew Garfield wants to do another Spider-Man film with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire
Twilight's director says Robert Pattinson was a "bit out of shape" when he auditioned to play Edward Cullen.

Twilight's director says Robert Pattinson was a "bit out of shape" when he auditioned to play Edward Cullen

Trending on PopBuzz

Harry Styles Love on Tour: Tickets, presale, prices and why fans are calling him out

Harry Styles Love On Tour: Tickets, presale, prices, dates and why fans are outraged

Harry Styles

Glee's Amber Riley claps back at people who still refer to her as Mercedes.

Glee's Amber Riley claps back at people who still refer to her as Mercedes

Celeb

Too Hot To Handle season 3 cast reveal which rules they broke without being caught by Lana | PopBuzz Meets

Too Hot To Handle season 3 cast reveal which rules they broke without being caught by Lana | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Jacob Elordi talks approach to Nate's romance with Cassie in Euphoria

Euphoria's Jacob Elordi opens up about intense romance scenes with Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria

High School Musical: The Series season 3: Release date, cast, trailer and news

High School Musical: The Series season 3: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale