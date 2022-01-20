Encanto fans are sobbing over this video of a two-year-old Mirabel lookalike

By Jazmin Duribe

"Just as she is being represented by a princess, I want other children to feel the same joy as hers – the same magic!"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A little girl is going viral because of her striking resemblance to Encanto's Mirabel.

If you haven't jumped on the Encanto train yet then you're missing out. The Disney production has become an unexpected hit and its standout track 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' has just become the highest-charting song from an animated Disney movie in 26 years, surpassing Frozen's Oscar-winning 'Let It Go' (Yes, we've all had the Encanto soundtrack on loop since it dropped.)

Fans have been thrilled to finally see a movie that represents them, especially two-year-old Manu Araújo Marques from Minas Gerais, Brazil, who has gone viral because of her uncanny resemblance to Mirabel.

READ MORE: Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' surpasses 'Let It Go' as highest charting Disney song in 26 years

Encanto fans are sobbing over this two-year-old Mirabel lookalike. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures via Alamy, @manubaby03 via Instagram

Earlier this month, Manu's mother Hannary Araújo shared a video of her daughter watching Encanto for the first time on Instagram. In the video, Manu looks to the TV stunned as she sees a young Mirabel who looks just like her.

"It's me mummy! It's me!" Manu says in Portuguese. Hannary then replies: "It's you? Look at mummy, let me see if it's you," and Manu turns around to camera to show her the resemblance.

And when a grown up Mirabel comes up on screen, Manu says: "I grew up, mummy." Hannary then replies: "How beautiful."

The heartwarming video struck a chord with people, including Stephanie Beatriz who voices Mirabel, who explained why it's so important for children to see themselves represented in movies.

Almost cried holy shit 😭

Representation matters https://t.co/rp5lRoCepS — blue moon (@darkpaleshadows) January 14, 2022

my entire heart. representation matters 🦋 https://t.co/LfLdE2k2Ou — 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐬 (@NicoleRaquel_D) January 14, 2022

Yes to diversify

Yes to representation

YES TO ALL THIS!!!



(Next let’s have a queer character pls & thnx) https://t.co/C0Xc120Wcd — Holly Mallett (@shmallett) January 14, 2022

Great. More tears because of this movie. https://t.co/PZSx6Sopt4 — Bianca Teixeira (@TheBiancaT) January 14, 2022

Believe it or not, Mirabel is the first main female Disney animated character to wear glasses (partly because her name comes from the Spanish word "Mira" which means "to look") and that only made both Manu and her mother connect with the character more.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Hannary said: "There's nothing better than seeing your child's joy – especially being represented in a Disney movie! My biggest fear when I learned that Manu would wear glasses would be bullying at school! But over the course of the movie, I completely changed my mind and saw that princesses wear glasses too!

"If I could create custom dolls for each child, I would open a factory right away! Because you don't know the importance this generates in a child's life! Just as she is being represented by a princess, I want other children to feel the same joy as hers – the same magic!"

She continued: "You changed our lives and showed us the true meaning of representation for the whole world, especially for our children — those who will build a better future!"

Manu isn't the first kid to notice their resemblance to an Encanto character, though. Earlier this month, an adorable two-year-old boy named Kenzo went viral for looking like Antonio Madrigal.

WATCH: Scream Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Scream Quiz'