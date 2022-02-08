Encanto earns three Oscar nominations including Best Original Song for Dos Oruguitas

By Sam Prance

Encanto's international smash hit single 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' has not been nominated for an Academy Award.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Encanto fans assemble. The beloved Disney movie has just been nominated for three Oscars at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Today (Feb 8), the full 2022 Oscar nominations were announced during a livestream hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan, and Disney's Encanto has been nominated for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for 'Dos Oruguitas'.

READ MORE: Every song from Disney's Encanto soundtrack ranked

Encanto is up for Best Animated Feature against Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon, Flee and The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Best Original Score against Don't Look Up, Dune, The Power of the Dog and Parallel Mothers.

As for Best Original Song, Sebastían Yatra's Lin Manuel-Miranda written 'Dos Oruguitas' will compete against Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' from No Time to Die, Van Morrisons 'Down to Joy' from Belfast, Reba McEntire's 'Somehow You Do' from Four Good Days and Beyoncé's 'Be Alive' from King Richard.

Why is 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' not nominated for an Oscar?

Encanto earns three Oscar nominations including Best Original Song for Dos Oruguitas. Picture: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

Encanto fans may be disappointed to see that the soundtrack's breakout hit 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' hasn't received a nomination despite becoming the second Disney song to ever top the US charts after 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin. It's also the first Disney song to top the Hot 100 for multiple weeks.

However, the reason why 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' isn't nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars is because it wasn't even submitted for the award. Films can nominate up to five songs for Best Original Song but doing so is often considered risky because it can split votes.

The deadline for Best Original Song submissions was November 1 and Encanto didn't come out until November 21. In other words, Disney had to guess which song would resonate the most with people before the film came out and they chose the moving 'Dos Oruguitas' not knowing that 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' would be an international hit.

While 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is definitely Oscar-worthy, we're glad to see 'Dos Oruguitas' get its moment to shine. The entire soundtrack is brilliant from start to finish and every song deserves acclaim.

We'll have to wait until next month to find out if Encanto wins either of its nominations though. The 2022 Academy Awards will take place on March 27.

What do you think? Will Encanto win big this year?

Read more about Encanto here: