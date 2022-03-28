Encanto fans slam Oscars for remixing We Don't Talk About Bruno in first live performance

By Sam Prance

The Encanto cast only performed the first verse of the song before Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G and Luis Fonsi took over.

The Encanto cast finally performed 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' live for the first time at the Oscars but fans were not happy.

Yesterday (Mar 27), the Oscars took place and it was a big night for Encanto. The beloved animated film was nominated for three Academy Awards. The film ultimately lost out on Best Original Score to Dune and Best Original Song to Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' but it beat out the likes of Luca and Raya and the Last Dragon to take home Best Animated Feature.

On top of that, the Encanto cast also performed 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' live with Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G and Luis Fonsi. However, fans were sad to see that it was a remix and they missed out some of the song's most iconic parts.

Encanto fans slam Oscars for remixing We Don't Talk About Bruno in first live performance. Picture: ABC, Disney

The performance started out with the song's first verse and chorus both performed in all their glory. However, it then cut to a brand new Megan Thee Stallion verse about Encanto and the Academy Awards in general before ending with Becky G and Luisi Fonsi singing lyrics about Oscars Night to the tune of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' with the cast behind them.

While fans loved seeing Megan, Becky and Luis joining in on the Encanto fun, they were disappointed to see that the cast of Encanto didn't perform the original song in full. For example, Dolores and Camilo's legendary "Grew to live in fear of Bruno stuttering or stumbling" second verse was absent, and the third, fourth, fifth and sixth verses were also missing.

One fan tweeted: "Whoever was responsible for that we don’t talk about bruno remix, step outside I just wanna know wtf y’all doubleneck asses was thinking, I wanted to hear Dolores fuck up that whisper rap."

Another fan added: "i stayed up this long watching the oscars to watch a live performance of “we dont talk about bruno” and they let me down so bad with this fucking remix",

this is the only part of the we don't talk about bruno performace that exists for me. period. pic.twitter.com/HJWGZe4KCL — xia :) (@xiamadrigal) March 28, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion performing a new verse to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the 2022 Oscars. pic.twitter.com/TRzFSYxWuM — Stallion Access (@StallionAccess) March 28, 2022

Whoever was responsible for that we don’t talk about bruno remix, step outside I just wanna know wtf y’all doubleneck asses was thinking, I wanted to hear Dolores fuck up that whisper rap pic.twitter.com/EyWfNx2Q3b — Aristotle (@FatAssAristotle) March 28, 2022

me sitting through the whole oscars for we don’t talk about bruno just to see that remix pic.twitter.com/6AoWI7dcRI — J (@peachalpacas) March 28, 2022

They can't even do We Don't Talk About Bruno correctly I am at my limit pic.twitter.com/vumA4rJKmC — Schaffrillas the Coconut Mall Enjoyer (@Schaffrillas) March 28, 2022

lin-manuel watching the performance of we don’t talk about bruno #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HSAzGk3wDL — reyanna nasirudin💞✨ (@WhyItsReyanna) March 28, 2022

Oscars: We're going to sing We dont Talk About Bruno pic.twitter.com/B6T9TzwS7v — Falishee (@Falisheetv) March 28, 2022

THEY DID NOT JUST PULL OUT MEGAN THEE STALLION FOR WE DON’T TALK ABOUT BRUNO 💀💀 #Oscars #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/bRtYbycwnd — mily (@swaggmily) March 28, 2022

that WE DONT TALK ABOUT BRUNO performance was incredibly disappointing. Literally NO ONE asked for Fonsi, Becky G or Megan the Stallion. the song was fine with the original cast alone! #Oscars2022 #Oscars #encanto — Kevin Austra (@kevinaustra) March 28, 2022

i stayed up this long watching the oscars to watch a live performance of “we dont talk about bruno” and they let me down so bad with this fucking remix pic.twitter.com/wrb8cuwein — 🍂 (@ELLE_m0) March 28, 2022

As it stands, the Oscars are yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if they do.

What did you think? Did you enjoy the performance?

