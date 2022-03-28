Encanto fans slam Oscars for remixing We Don't Talk About Bruno in first live performance

28 March 2022, 14:37

By Sam Prance

The Encanto cast only performed the first verse of the song before Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G and Luis Fonsi took over.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Encanto cast finally performed 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' live for the first time at the Oscars but fans were not happy.

Yesterday (Mar 27), the Oscars took place and it was a big night for Encanto. The beloved animated film was nominated for three Academy Awards. The film ultimately lost out on Best Original Score to Dune and Best Original Song to Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' but it beat out the likes of Luca and Raya and the Last Dragon to take home Best Animated Feature.

On top of that, the Encanto cast also performed 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' live with Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G and Luis Fonsi. However, fans were sad to see that it was a remix and they missed out some of the song's most iconic parts.

READ MORE: 35 Oscars memes that are even more chaotic than the actual ceremony

Encanto fans slam Oscars for remixing We Don't Talk About Bruno in first live performance
Encanto fans slam Oscars for remixing We Don't Talk About Bruno in first live performance. Picture: ABC, Disney

The performance started out with the song's first verse and chorus both performed in all their glory. However, it then cut to a brand new Megan Thee Stallion verse about Encanto and the Academy Awards in general before ending with Becky G and Luisi Fonsi singing lyrics about Oscars Night to the tune of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' with the cast behind them.

While fans loved seeing Megan, Becky and Luis joining in on the Encanto fun, they were disappointed to see that the cast of Encanto didn't perform the original song in full. For example, Dolores and Camilo's legendary "Grew to live in fear of Bruno stuttering or stumbling" second verse was absent, and the third, fourth, fifth and sixth verses were also missing.

One fan tweeted: "Whoever was responsible for that we don’t talk about bruno remix, step outside I just wanna know wtf y’all doubleneck asses was thinking, I wanted to hear Dolores fuck up that whisper rap."

Another fan added: "i stayed up this long watching the oscars to watch a live performance of “we dont talk about bruno” and they let me down so bad with this fucking remix",

As it stands, the Oscars are yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if they do.

What did you think? Did you enjoy the performance?

Read more about Encanto here:

WATCH: Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs The Tower of Truth

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Bridgerton season 2 called out for lack of queer representation

Bridgerton season 2 called out for lack of queer representation

Bridgerton

Encanto wins three Oscars including Best Original Song for Dos Oruguitas

Encanto wins Best Animated Feature at the Oscars 2022

Jonathan Bailey's created a 'little book' for his younger Bridgerton co-stars

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey wrote a 'little book' for his co-stars for when they become the lead character

Bridgerton

What happens to Anthony and Kate in the Bridgerton books?

Does Anthony marry Kate in Bridgerton season 2? Here's what happens in the rest of the books

Bridgerton

Bridgerton season 3: Here's what happens next

Bridgerton season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and what happens next

Bridgerton

Trending on PopBuzz

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they've chosen an egg donor to for their baby

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they've chosen an egg donor for their baby

YouTubers

Jaden Smith reacts to Will Smith's Oscar speech following Chris Rock slap

Jaden Smith shares reaction after Will Smith goes viral for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Celeb

Zendaya's 2022 Oscars outfit was a nod to another iconic look.

Zendaya's 2022 Oscars outfit was a nod to another iconic look

Celeb

Oscars 2022 memes: All the best reactions from the ceremony

35 Oscars memes that are even more chaotic than the actual ceremony

Viral

Everyone is thirsting one Timothée Chalamet going shirtless at the Oscars

Timothée Chalamet went shirtless at the Oscars and I'm sweating

Celeb

Liam Payne has a new accent and the entire internet is confused

Liam Payne’s accent has completely changed and everyone is confused

Liam Payne

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale