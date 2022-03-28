Encanto wins Best Animated Feature at the Oscars 2022

By Sam Prance

"I am so proud to be a part of a film that puts beautiful, diverse characters in front and centre"

Encanto fans assemble. The beloved Disney musical has just won the Best Animated Feature category at the Oscars 2022.

Many incredible movies and people were nominated for Academy Awards this year. King Richard, Dune and West Side Story were all up for Best Picture. Meanwhile, Will Smith, Andrew Garfield and Kristen Stewart were all up for awards in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. Not to mention, Encanto received a whopping three nominations at the ceremony.

READ MORE: Every song from Disney's Encanto soundtrack ranked

Encanto wins three Oscars including Best Original Song for Dos Oruguitas . Picture: Disney

Encanto missed out in the Best Original Song category. Sebastían Yatra's Lin Manuel-Miranda written 'Dos Oruguitas' lost out in a competitive category to Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' from No Time to Die. Reba McEntire's 'Somehow You Do' from Four Good Days, Van Morrison's 'Down to Joy' from Belfast and Beyoncé's 'Be Alive' from King Richard were also nominated.

For anyone who is confused as to why Encanto's international hit single 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' wasn't nominated for the award, it's because it wasn't even submitted. Disney had to pick a song to submit for Oscar consideration before the film had even come out and they opted for the beautiful 'Dos Oruguitas' instead.

Encanto did however win the Best Animated Feature against Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon, Flee and The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

One of the film's producers, Yvett Merino, also made history as the first Latina to win an Oscar for an animated feature.

During her acceptance speech, Merino said: "I am so proud to be a part of a film that puts beautiful, diverse characters in front and centre, and that people everywhere are seeing themselves in the film."

Megan Thee Stallion, Luis Fonsi, and Becky G joined the cast of Encanto to perform a special rendition of breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno" during the show.

Congratulations to the entire Encanto cast and crew!