Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz recorded 'Waiting On A Miracle' while in labour

By Katie Louise Smith

"I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like 'Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!'"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Honestly, the wonders of the Encanto soundtrack never cease...

Four months after Encanto's initial release, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is still dominating the charts, 'Dos Oruguitas' is edging closer and closer to Oscar victory and the soundtrack itself has now spent a whopping nine weeks in the No 1. spot on Billboard's 200 album chart.

Now, Stephanie Beatriz has shared the incredible story behind her final recording of 'Waiting On A Miracle'.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine icon, who voices Mirabel Madrigal, lends her voice to a couple of bops in the film, including the catchy opener 'The Family Madrigal' and the show stopper 'Bruno'. But the circumstances under which she recorded Mirabel's moving solo number 'Waiting On A Miracle' were truly special... She was in labour with her first child.

READ MORE: Encanto’s ‘Bruno’ hits No. 1 and becomes highest charting Disney song in 29 years

Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz was in labour while recording Mirabel's solo song. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images, Disney via Alamy

Yep, Stephanie Beatriz was literally having contractions while she recording the vocals for the final version of the song.

In an interview with Variety, Stephanie explained why she went ahead with the recording session: “I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out, but I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’”

Encanto's director Byron Howard revealed that the crew knew she was "very, very, very, very ready to have that baby," but Stephanie didn't tell them that she was "almost, almost ready.”

Stephanie ended up giving birth to her daughter Rosaline the day after she finished the song back in August 2021.

So, next time you listen to the amazing 'Waiting On A Miracle', just know that Stephanie Beatriz was literally waiting on her own miracle while she recorded it.

Read more about Encanto: