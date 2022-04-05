Encanto's director wants to make an Encanto TV show

5 April 2022, 17:22

By Sam Prance

Jared Bush has opened up about the possibility of an Encanto sequel or spin-off.

Encanto director Jared Bush has revealed that he wants to make an Encanto TV show and the spin-off already sounds iconic.

Ever since Encanto came out, fans have been begging Disney to make a sequel and add to the Encanto universe. Encanto's composer Lin Manuel Miranda has already teased that he would be interested in adapting the film for Broadway. Talking to E! he said: "I think it weirdly lends itself well." He also teased that he's even written a Broadway version of 'All for You'.

READ MORE: Encanto fans slam Oscars for remixing We Don't Talk About Bruno in first live performance

Now, Encanto's director has opened up about what's next for the musical including his wishes to make an Encanto series.

Will there be an Encanto sequel?

Encanto's director wants to make an Encanto tv show
Encanto's director wants to make an Encanto tv show. Picture: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo, Disney

Speaking to Digital Fix about creating a spin-off series for the Academy Award winning film, Jared said: "I think it is the right thing to do, you know. I think we should all start writing our letters to Disney now and saying that’s important. You know, I think one of the really exciting things honestly about Disney+ is that there is a lot of stories to tell through Disney+."

He then added: "I think with this movie especially we fell in love with every single character, and I think that we try to design them in a way that you want to know more about them. I would very, very happily see a show about any member of that family." In other words, it sounds like an Encanto series would be told from the perspective of another Madrigal.

Jared also tweeted: "I'm asked a LOT if there’ll be more #Encanto - movies, TV, Theater, etc - I’ll say this, it was always our dream, but the real deciders are the fans who found themselves in this story, who saw their family in ours, who chose to spend time with the Madrigals… and want to again."

In other words, if you want the Encanto series to happen you need to tell Disney!

The original Encanto film tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal but we're also introduced to her entire family including the likes of Antonio, Luisa and Isabela. Not to mention, Bruno who 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is about. Imagine an entire series about Bruno!

What do you think? Who would you like the Encanto series focus on?

