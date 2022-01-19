Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' surpasses 'Let It Go' as highest charting Disney song in 26 years

By Katie Louise Smith

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is now tied for second place for the highest charting Disney song from an animated movie.

Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' has just become the highest-charting song from an animated Disney movie in 26 years.

The Encanto banger penned by musical maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda has reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, surpassing Frozen's Oscar-winning 'Let It Go' (sung by Idina Menzel) which peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 in 2014.

The song – which features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Rhenzy Feliz, Adassa, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán and the Encanto cast — reached No. 4 on this week's Hot 100 chart after it amassed 29 million streams and sold 8,000 downloads, according to Billboard's latest data.

Earlier this month, the Encanto soundtrack also topped the Billboard 200 chart, becoming the first animated soundtrack album to reach No. 1 since Frozen 2 in 2019.

Encanto's 'Bruno' surpasses Let It Go as highest charting Disney song in 26 years. Picture: Walt Disney Studios via Alamy, DisneyMusicVevo via YouTube

What are the highest-charting Disney songs?

The only other Disney songs to chart higher than or match 'Bruno' and reach a Top 5 position on Billboard's Hot 100 are:

Aladdin's 'A Whole New World' by Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle (No. 1 in 1993)

The Lion King's 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' by Elton John (No. 4 in 1994)

Pocahontas' 'Colors of the Wind' by Vanessa Williams (No. 4 in 1995)

Surprisingly enough, Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson's 'Beauty and the Beast' (which is arguably one of the best Disney songs of all time) only reached No. 9 on the Hot 100 chart in 1992.

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is now currently tied for second place alongside The Lion King and Pocahontas ballads, but will snatch that crown if it manages to chart higher than No. 4. Could it even end 'A Whole New World''s reign and reach No. 1?!

Despite the song's success in the charts and popularity on social media, 'Bruno' will not be in contention for the Best Original Song award at the 2022 Oscars.

The only entry from Encanto that was submitted in the Best Original Song category was 'Dos Oruguitas'. This was likely to give Encanto the best shot at picking up the Oscar, as multiple entries could have possibly split the vote amongst Academy members.

So, while 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' has ended 'Let It Go's reign in the charts, it won't be able to match its Oscar success.

