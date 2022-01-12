Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' won't be nominated for an Oscar

By Katie Louise Smith

Only one song from Encanto was submitted for Best Original Song at the 2022 Oscars – and it wasn't 'Bruno'.

It is a known fact that Encanto's best song (according to most of the internet) is 'We Don't Talk About Bruno', but the hit track from the record-breaking Disney animated movie will not be in consideration for Best Original Song category at 2022's Academy Awards.

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' has emerged as one of Encanto's biggest bangers, spawning memes, parodies and remixes. As well as the movie's soundtrack hitting the No. 1 spot on Billboard's 200 albums chart, the song itself has even reached the Top 5 in various charts all over the world.

But 'Bruno's chances of taking a shiny golden Oscar home to the Madrigal Casita are actually non-existent because it never got submitted for Best Original Song consideration.

Why isn't 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' nominated for Best Original Song? Picture: Walt Disney Pictures via Alamy, DisneyMusicVevo via YouTube

Why isn't 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' nominated for Best Original Song?

The only entry from Encanto that was submitted for the Best Original Song category was 'Dos Oruguitas'.

While the Academy's rules state that multiple songs from one picture can be submitted in the Best Original Song category, it can pose a problem if more than one ends up being shortlisted and nominated as it could potentially split the vote.

To give Encanto the best shot at picking up the Oscar, only one song was submitted. Variety also reports that the deadline for submissions was on November 1st, before the film was released in cinemas, and long before the brilliant 'Bruno' became a standout hit.

'Dos Oruguitas' is on the shortlist of 15 contenders, having been whittled down from a whopping 84 eligible songs. Now we'll just have to wait and see if the gorgeous Spanish-language ballad can secure its spot as a 2022 nominee.

If it gets nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 2022 Oscars, 'Dos Oruguitas' could possibly be up against the likes of Billie Eilish's Bond ballad 'No Time To Die', Beyoncé's 'Be Alive' from King Richard, 'Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)' from Respect, and 'Down to Joy' from Belfast. All five of those songs were nominated for Best Original Song at the 2022 Golden Globes, too.

If 'Dos Oruguitas' does get nominated and then ends up winning the Oscar, Lin-Manuel Miranda will finally complete his EGOT.

