Enchanted 2 is officially happening with Amy Adams returning

By Katie Louise Smith

Disenchanted, which is said to take place 10 years after the events of the first film, will be released on Disney+.

It's finally official: A sequel to the 2007 Disney movie Enchanted is happening and Amy Adams is confirmed to return as Giselle.

The exciting news was announced yesterday (Dec 10) at Disney's Investor Day alongside a whole host of exciting new projects (hello Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear!) set to arrive in theatres and on Disney+ in the next few years.

Details about the sequel are scarce at the moment but fans of Enchanted will recall that talk of a sequel has been around for quite a few years now – and Amy Adams has already revealed some aspects of the plot.

Disenchanted: The Enchanted sequel is coming to Disney+. Picture: Disney

Back in 2016, Amy teased that the sequel would take place 10 years after the events of first film. It's unclear if that's still the plan but a sizeable time jump will no doubt still be likely. The confirmed Disenchanted title might also suggest that things have not been great for Giselle since her move from Andalasia to New York City.

So far, only Amy Adams' name has been confirmed by Disney, and there's no confirmation of whether or not Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Timothy Spall will return as Robert, Prince Edward, Nancy and Nathaniel, respectively. (Editors note: If Pip the chipmunk isn't in the sequel, I'll be filing a complaint x)

Disenchanted, a sequel to the hit film Enchanted, will stream exclusively on @DisneyPlus. Amy Adams returns for more fantastical fun as Giselle! 👑 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

No other details about the plot or the release date have been revealed. The film will also be skipping cinemas and landing straight on Disney+ so you can squeal in excitement as loud as you want from the comfort of your own home.