Enchanted 2 is officially happening with Amy Adams returning

11 December 2020, 12:43 | Updated: 11 December 2020, 12:57

By Katie Louise Smith

Disenchanted, which is said to take place 10 years after the events of the first film, will be released on Disney+.

It's finally official: A sequel to the 2007 Disney movie Enchanted is happening and Amy Adams is confirmed to return as Giselle.

The exciting news was announced yesterday (Dec 10) at Disney's Investor Day alongside a whole host of exciting new projects (hello Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear!) set to arrive in theatres and on Disney+ in the next few years.

Details about the sequel are scarce at the moment but fans of Enchanted will recall that talk of a sequel has been around for quite a few years now – and Amy Adams has already revealed some aspects of the plot.

READ MORE: Disney are reportedly making a live-action Tangled movie

Disenchanted: The Enchanted sequel is coming to Disney+
Disenchanted: The Enchanted sequel is coming to Disney+. Picture: Disney

Back in 2016, Amy teased that the sequel would take place 10 years after the events of first film. It's unclear if that's still the plan but a sizeable time jump will no doubt still be likely. The confirmed Disenchanted title might also suggest that things have not been great for Giselle since her move from Andalasia to New York City.

So far, only Amy Adams' name has been confirmed by Disney, and there's no confirmation of whether or not Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Timothy Spall will return as Robert, Prince Edward, Nancy and Nathaniel, respectively. (Editors note: If Pip the chipmunk isn't in the sequel, I'll be filing a complaint x)

No other details about the plot or the release date have been revealed. The film will also be skipping cinemas and landing straight on Disney+ so you can squeal in excitement as loud as you want from the comfort of your own home.

QUIZ: How well do you know Disney films?

QUIZ: Only a Disney expert can name all 17 Disney characters in this quiz

QUIZ: Can we guess your age based on your taste in Disney films?

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Thomas Doherty: Facts about the Gossip Girl star

Thomas Doherty: 14 facts about the Gossip Girl actor you should know
High School Musical: The Series season 2: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show

High School Musical: The Series season 2: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show
Chris Evans

Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in new prequel movie

Ariana DeBose: 13 facts about The Prom actress

Ariana DeBose: 13 facts about The Prom actress you need to know
jo Ellen Pellman: Facts about The Prom's Emma Nola

Jo Ellen Pellman: 9 facts about The Prom's Emma Nolan you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

Is Harry Styles a war veteran? People think he served in the military thanks to a viral meme

Is Harry Styles a war veteran? The viral military meme explained

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift Woodvale: All the third Folklore album theories explained

What is Woodvale? Taylor Swift fans think a third Folklore album is coming

Taylor Swift

Apple Music Replay: How to find your Top Artists and Top Songs stats

Apple Music Replay: Find your Top Artists and Top Songs stats

News

PopBuzz's 20 Best Singles of 2020.

The 20 best singles of 2020

Features

All the theories about Dorothea on Taylor Swift's Evermore

Who is Dorothea on Taylor Swift's Evermore? All the theories explained

Taylor Swift

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph says he’s not racist following Black Lives Matter controversy

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph says he’s not racist following BLM controversy

Twenty One Pilots

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale