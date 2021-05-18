Evan Peters almost quit acting after filming drunk bar scene in Mare of Easttown

18 May 2021, 15:14

By Katie Louise Smith

Peters told director Craig Zobel: "I can’t do this. I’m terrible. I’m going to shadow you and be a director, because I can’t do it anymore."

Ahead of his grand return to the world of American Horror Story in the forthcoming Double Feature season, Evan Peters has been killing it with his recent roles in WandaVision and in HBO's newest twisty little crime drama miniseries, Mare of Easttown.

Starring opposite Kate Winslet, Evan plays Detective Colin Zabel in the series. He's a standout in an already brilliant and stacked cast but one particular scene in the show made him question his own acting skills. In fact, the thought that he absolutely flopped left him considering quitting acting there and then.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair's Still Watching: Mare of Easttown podcast, Evan opened up about the filming one of the final scenes in episode 3, and how he thought he was "terrible".

Mild spoilers ahead for Mare of Easttown episode 3.

Evan Peters thought about quitting acting after Mare of Easttown drunk scene
Evan Peters thought about quitting acting after Mare of Easttown drunk scene. Picture: GP Images/WireImage, HBO via YouTube

The scene in question takes place at the end of episode 3, where Colin and Mare (played by Winslet) are drinking at a bar, and a drunken Colin opens up to Mare in a moment of deep vulnerability.

Critics and viewers alike praised Evan's performance in that particular scene, with some even calling it the best drunk acting they've seen on-screen in a long time. He was also completely sober while filming it, and only drank "lil Dixie cups of apple cider vinegar every half hour" to "trigger sense memories," according to director Craig Zobel.

His own experience of filming it, however, was completely different.

“The reason Craig and I were emotional and hugging,” Peters explained, “was because I was hysterically sobbing. I thought we didn’t get the scene. I was like, ‘We didn’t get, we didn’t get it. I can’t do this. I’m terrible. I’m going to shadow you, Craig, and be a director, because I can’t do it anymore.’ And he was like, ‘It’s okay. It’s cool, man. I think we got it.’… What’s going on with my internal judgment? Where I don’t even know if it’s good.”

It's not the first time Evan Peters has opened up and been honest about his own career. Back in 2018, he told GQ that some of the characters he'd played in the past had taken a toll on him. He later took a short break from acting to "regroup, decompress, get back in touch with what [he] feel like [he] want[s] to do."

READ MORE: Evan Peters took 2 years to recover after filming AHS: Cult says Ryan Murphy

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Outer Banks renewed for season 2 by Netflix

Outer Banks season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news

Shrek at 20: How the iconic Dreamworks animation has stood the test of time

It's been 20 years and Shrek is still one of the greatest films ever made
Only Murders in the Building: Release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news

Only Murders in the Building: Release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news
Shrek fans defend the movie after viral article calls it "terrible, unfunny and overrated"

Shrek fans defend the movie after viral article calls it "terrible, unfunny and overrated"
School of Rock co-stars Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli are dating in real life

School of Rock's Frankie and Marta are dating in real life

Trending on PopBuzz

NikkieTutorials

NikkieTutorials: 19 facts about YouTuber Nikkie de Jager you need to know

YouTubers

QUIZ: Are you more Zillennial or Geriatric Millennial?

QUIZ: Are you more Zillennial or Geriatric Millennial?

Quizzes

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Viral

Harry Potter Patronus

QUIZ: Only Harry Potter experts can score 100% on this Patronus quiz
Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Viral

Bella Poarch cut James Charles from her Build a Bitch video

Bella Poarch cut James Charles from her Build a Bitch video

YouTubers

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale