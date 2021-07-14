Evan Peters receives first-ever Emmy nomination for Mare of Easttown

14 July 2021, 13:02

By Sam Prance

Sarah Paulson took to Instagram to congratulate her friend and American Horror Story co-star in a moving post.

Evan Peters has just received his first-ever Emmy Award nomination for his showstopping performance in Mare of Easttown.

Yesterday (Jul 13), the Emmys unveiled their 2021 nominations with actors like Michaela Coel, Kayley Cuoco and Regé-Jean Page all being honoured. As for shows, The Crown and The Mandalorian lead the nominations with 24 each. Elsewhere, Mj Rodriguez has made history as the first trans woman to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Among all of the achievements, beloved American Horror Story star Evan Peters has also earned his first Emmy nomination.

READ MORE: Evan Peters almost quit acting after filming drunk bar scene in Mare of Easttown

Evan Peters receives first-ever Emmy nomination for Mare of Easttown
Evan Peters receives first-ever Emmy nomination for Mare of Easttown. Picture: JA/Everett Collection/Alamy Live News, HBO via Landmark Media

Evan is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role as Detective Colin Zabel with Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown. In the category, Evan is up against Thomas Brodie Sangster for The Queen's Gambit, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff and Anthony Ramos for Hamilton and Paapa Essiedu for I May Destroy You.

Evan Peters is yet to publicly react to the news himself. However, his long-running American Horror Story co-star and Emmy Award winner, Sarah Paulson, took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate him. She wrote: "This person right here. He’s deserved a nomination every year for the past decade. This morning they got it right. Love you brother."

Despite receiving widespread critical acclaim for his many performances in American Horror Story, Evan has never received an Emmy nomination for them. Fans, like Sarah, will no doubt be relieved to finally see him get some Emmy recognition.

Congratulations Evan!

What do you think? Did Evan deserve an Emmy for AHS?

