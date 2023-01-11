Evan Peters wins first Golden Globe for Jeffrey Dahmer performance

"It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it."

After dominating Netflix with his chilling portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Evan Peters has just picked up his first major award for his performance.

Last night (Jan 11), Evan won the Best Actor in a Limited Series award at the Golden Globes. The nomination was Evan's very first Golden Globes nod, which eventually turned into his very first Golden Globe win!

Evan scooped the award over fellow nominees Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven) and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy). Watch his acceptance speech below.

An incredible performance that deserves the win for Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture! So happy for you, Evan Peters! 🙌 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AjEhIqsFjf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

In his speech, Evan kept it short and sweet, thanking producers and Ryan Murphy before adding: "I wanna thank this incredible cast and crew and directors. It was a colossal team effort. Everyone gave it their all, and I would not be up here without them."

Evan went on to thank his family, friends and loved ones who "helped pick me up when I fell and carried me to the finish line." He ended by saying: "And last and most importantly, I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it."

Fans of Evan were thrilled that he finally won a Golden Globe, particularly after years of being snubbed for his incredible work on American Horror Story. Viewers were also in agreement that he fully deserved the accolades for his portrayal of the serial killer in the Netflix series.

finally seeing evan get his flowers when he should’ve gotten them years ago makes me so emotional — best of evan peters (@evansfiles) January 11, 2023

Evan Peters lo seguo da anni e mi sono sempre sorpresa di come dopo dieci stagioni di AHS, con interpretazioni una più bella dell’altra, aveva vinto po’ che niente.

ADESSO HA FINALMENTE VINTO E SE LO MERITA EVAN CE RIPIGLIAMM’ TUTT’ CHELL CHE È ‘O NUOST♥️ pic.twitter.com/AnYezKyGGa — sandra (@ladyalexisx) January 11, 2023

While everyone agrees that Evan's performance was outstanding, there's also been some comments from viewers who can't help but think it feels a little "weird" in regards to the real-life victim's families.

One Twitter user wrote: "Imagine you lost a family member due to Jeffery Dahmer and find out somebody got AWARDED for dramatizing his crimes." Another added: "This feels… just wrong. Idk man. Honoring the role of Dahmer feels weird."

Dahmer is a dramatisation of Jeffrey Dahmer's real-life murders. The series' objective was to shine a light on Dahmer’s victims (17 young men and boys), as well as exposing how the law enforcement mistakes and racial bias factored into the reason why he was able to go on killing for so long.

A handful of relatives of the men murdered by Dahmer have criticised the series, including Tony Hughes' mother and Errol Lindsey's sister.

In response to the criticism and backlash, Ryan Murphy pushed back, saying: "What are the rules now? Should we never do a movie about a tyrant?"

