Evan Peters transforms into Jeffrey Dahmer in first look at new Netflix series

By Katie Louise Smith

Evan will star in Netflix's upcoming 2022 series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

It feels like forever since we've seen Evan Peters on our TV screens, but it looks like his return is just around the corner. The first glimpses of Evan from his upcoming role as Jeffrey Dahmer have arrived – and it looks incredible already.

Created by Ryan Murphy (lol, who else?) and Ian Brennan, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will be a 10-episode long Netflix series, starring Evan as the notorious serial killer.

For those who aren't familiar with the horrifying story, Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys, from the years of 1978 and 1991. Dahmer was eventually sentenced to 941 years in prison (16 life terms) and was killed by another inmate in jail in 1994.

Evan's casting was first announced back in March 2021, and fans couldn't contain their excitement over the decision, excited to see how the American Horror Story actor would portray the killer.

Evan Peters transforms into Jeffrey Dahmer in new teaser. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage, EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Per Deadline's report, Monster will be largely told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims, as well as focusing on around 10 instances where the serial killer was almost caught by law enforcement.

The series will also pay close attention to the police's incompetence regarding Dahmer, which resulted in him being continually able to get away with it and go on to kill more people. It'll also touch on the white privilege and leniency that Dahmer was awarded as a good-looking and clean-cut white man.

Joining Evan in the cast so far is Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller and Richard Jenkins.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix's upcoming Monster series. Picture: Netflix

Here's your first look at Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer. Picture: Netflix

Monster will be released in 2022 but it does not have an exact release date just yet. With the first look being unveiled, it seems like the series might be very close to dropping on our screens. Expect a full trailer soon.