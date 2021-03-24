Evan Peters to play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy Netflix series

24 March 2021, 12:56

By Katie Louise Smith

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will dive into the story of one of America's most notorious serial killers, played by Peters.

Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy are reportedly teaming up once again for a new Netflix limited series about the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will dive into the story of one of America's most notorious serial killers. According to Deadline, the series will be mostly told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims. It'll also detail the "police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree," and touch on the white privilege that allowed Dahmer to be given a free pass.

Scream Queen's Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Richard Jenkins, Shaun J. Brown and Colin Ford will also star in the series.

READ MORE: Evan Peters took 2 years to recover after filming AHS: Cult says Ryan Murphy

Evan Peters to play Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix series
Evan Peters to play Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix series. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Peters is set to play Jeffrey Dahmer. Dahmer was known as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster, who murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys, from the years of 1978 and 1991. Most of the murders also involved necrophilia, cannibalism and the preservation of body parts.

Dahmer was ultimately sentenced to 941 years in prison (16 life terms). He was killed by another inmate in jail in 1994.

Evan Peters will now join Ross Lynch, Jeremy Renner and Carl Crew who all previously played Dahmer on screen.

Before playing Dahmer in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Netflix series, Evan Peters will be returning to American Horror Story season 10. There's no details about his character just yet but he'll be starring in AHS: Double Feature.

Murphy previously revealed that we'll be getting two seasons of American Horror Story in 2021: One will be 'by the sea' and the other will be 'by the sand'. Peters will be part of the cast for the 'by the sea' season, alongside Sarah Paulson and Lily Rabe.

READ MORE: Evan Peters says he's "going to take a break" after a "full-on burnout"

