Ezra Miller reportedly dropped from The Flash following grooming allegations

A studio source has said that "even if no more allegations surface, the studio won’t likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films".

Ezra Miller has been dropped from The Flash and future DC projects after being hit with a number of allegations, Deadline reports.

Earlier this month, a court granted a protection order to the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes over claims Ezra had used "violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata". However, the authorities have been unable to locate Ezra in order to serve them.

The actor is now facing further allegations after a second family and their 12-year-old child pursued legal action against Ezra, who they allege "menaced their family one evening in their downstairs neighbour’s home and acted inappropriately toward the non-binary youngster".

Apparently, Warner Bros. have had enough of Ezra bringing bad publicity to the franchise and have made the decision to drop them from further DC projects. It hasn't been confirmed if Ezra's character will be recast (there were rumours Dylan O'Brien would replace Ezra) but Warner Bros are still planning to release The Flash with Ezra in the lead role in June 2023, having filmed the movie last year.

A source told Deadline: "There is no winning in this for Warner Bros. This is an inherited problem for Zaslav [Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav]. The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out."

The source also added that "even if no more allegations surface, the studio won’t likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films".

As well as allegations of grooming, Ezra has also been arrested in Hawaii twice: once for “disorderly conduct” at a karaoke bar and another time for allegedly assaulting a woman with a chair in March and April 2022.

Ezra has so far failed to comment on the number of allegations against them, while Warner Bros declined to comment on Ezra's future when asked by Deadline.

