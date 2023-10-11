The Fall of the House of Usher release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Watch the trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher

By Sam Prance

The Fall of the House of Usher will be released on Netflix on Thursday October 12th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Japan, Australia and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The wait to see The Fall of the House of Usher is almost over. What times does it come out on Netflix where you live though?

Ever since Mike Flanagan released his first Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House in 2018, fans have been obsessed with his shows. Since then, he has created and directed The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club and people all around the world have fallen in love with his unique take on horror and the actors in each of his shows.

Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's short stories, The Fall of the House of Usher is Flanagan's latest project and it's set to come out on Netflix worldwide on Thursday, October 12th. As usual, Netflix will release the full series at midnight Pacific Time. However, the exact time the series will drop for you will depend on where you live in the world.

Here's a list of global release times so you know exactly when The Fall of the House of Usher is available to stream for you.

When does The Fall of the House of Usher come out on Netflix?

The Fall of the House of Usher release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

The Fall of the House of Usher will be released on Thursday, October 12th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in. Here are The Fall of the House of Usher release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 6:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

When does The Fall of the House of Usher come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

What is The Fall of the House of Usher about?

The Fall of the House of Usher tells the fictional story of Roderick Usher, a corrupt CEO of a pharmaceutical company whose children start dying in mysterious ways. Told in the present day and a series of flashbacks, the show invites viewers to find out the truth behind Usher's family and their deaths.

The Fall of the House of Usher cast: Who is in the show?

The new gothic horror also brings together fan-favourites from Mike's previous shows. Here's the list of actors who will be appearing in the Netflix series.

Carla Gugino

Bruce Greenwood

Mary McDonnell

Mark Hamill

Henry Thomas

Samantha Sloyan

Kate Siegel

Rahul Kohli

T'Nia Miller

Sauriyan Sapkota

Carl Lumbly

Kyleigh Curran

Matt Biedel

Ruth Codd

Zach Gilford

Willa Fitzgerald

Crystal Balint

Annabeth Gish

Aya Furukawa

Igby Rigney

Katie Parker

Malcolm Goodwin

Michael Trucco