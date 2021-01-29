Will Flora and Tecna be in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2? Here's what the cast have said

By Sam Prance

The original Winx Club has characters called Flora and Tecna but they don't appear in Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix.

Fate: The Winx Saga is finally out on Netflix but fans of the show are wondering why Flora from the cartoon doesn't star in it.

For people who don't know, Fate: The Winx Saga is based on the beloved Italian animation Winx Club. Just like the new live-action series, Winx Club tells the tale of a group of magical fairy friends studying at Alfea college. However, two of the main characters from the original, Tecna and Flora, don't appear in Fate. Instead, there is a brand new character called Terra.

There has also been some controversy because Flora was depicted as a Latinx fairy in the original series and Terra is played by a white actress. Musa was also depicted as Asian in the cartoon but is played by a white actress in the new Netflix show. However, it looks like Flora and Techna may appear in Fate in the future. Here's what the cast have said about them.

Why aren't Flora and Tecna in Fate: The Winx Saga?

As it stands, the people behind Fate: The Winx Saga haven't confirmed why Flora and Tecna don't appear in the new show. However, Abigail Cowen, who plays Bloom, recently told The Wrap: "Flora is actually not in our series. I know that there is some confusion about that — in the first season, she’s not. Terra… was created specifically for the show…"

Terra does mention having a cousin called Flora in season 1 though, so there's definitely a chance that she could appear in the series in the future. Abbey also said: "If we are lucky enough to get a second season, I think Flora would be brought in and I would definitely welcome that."

She continued: "I’m not a part of the casting process, but I do think, if the series does go to a second season, I think hopefully these concerns are something that can be addressed because I do think diversity both in front of and behind the camera is vital and much-needed throughout the industry and internationally."

There's no word yet on whether or not Tecna will appear in season 2 too but we shall keep you posted with any updates.