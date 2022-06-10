First Kill season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

By Sam Prance

Will there be a First Kill season 2? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the Netflix series.

First Kill is finally out on Netflix and fans are so obsessed with the vampire drama that there is already demand for season 2.

Ever since Netflix confirmed that they would be adapting V. E. Schwab's short story First Kill into a series, there's been huge anticipation for the show. Just like the book, the supernatural drama tells the fictional story of two queer teenage girls who fall in love but there's a catch. Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) is a vampire and Cal (Imani Lewis) is a vampire hunter.

First Kill season 1 ends with a dramatic cliffhanger leaving viewers desperate for a second season. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about First Kill season 2 including the release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and more.

When does First Kill season 2 come out on Netflix?

Has First Kill been renewed by Netflix?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to reveal if First Kill will return for a second season. There's no need to worry just yet though. The series has only just come out and Netflix often wait a couple months before renewing shows. Whether it gets picked up for season 2 will likely depend on how many people watch season 1, so keep spreading the word and it should be safe.

We will let you know as soon as Netflix and the cast reveal anything concrete.

When is the First Kill season 2 release date?

Given that the show is yet to be renewed by Netflix, there's no word on a First Kill season 2 release date at the moment, but Netflix tend to release seasons of their shows on an annual basis. In other words, we could get First Kill season 2 on all of our Netflix accounts as soon as June 2023. It all depends on how long production takes.

Just like season 1, we imagine First Kill season 2 will have eight episodes.

WARNING: FIRST KILL SEASON 1 SPOILERS BELOW

Who will be in the First Kill season 2 cast?

Again, we won't know who will be in the First Kill season 2 cast until the show's renewed but our bet is that all our faves who are still alive will be back: Sarah Catherine Hook (Juliette), Imani Lewis (Cal), Elizabeth Mitchell (Margot), Aubin Wise (Talia), Jason Robert Moore (Jack), Elinor (Gracie Dzienny), Phillip Mullings Jr. (Theo) and Will Swenson (Sebastian).

Not to mention, we reckon that many of the show's supporting cast will also be return for more drama. It's likely that there will be several new cast members to spice things up too.

What will happen in First Kill season 2?

The possibilities are endless if First Kill gets renewed. Season 1 ends with Cal and Juliette breaking up so it's possible that our fave star-crossed couple will get back together in season 2 or they could have entirely new love interests. Meanwhile, Elinor is now in police custody but we imagine it won't be long before she escapes.

Whatever happens, it seems definite that plenty of drama and romance lies ahead.

Is there a First Kill season 2 trailer?

There are no First Kill season 2 trailers right now but we shall keep you informed with any updates.