Florence Pugh slams coverage of her sex scenes with Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling

By Sam Prance

Florence Pugh reveals why she won't talk about her sex scenes with Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Florence Pugh has called out people who are "reducing" her role in Don't Worry Darling to her sex scenes with Harry Styles.

Ever since it was first announced that Florence Pugh and Harry Styles would be acting opposite each other in a film directed by Olivia Wilde, fans have been desperate to see Don't Worry Darling. From Midsommar to Little Women, Florence is one of the standout actresses of her generation, and Harry is quickly beginning to build an incredible acting resumé of his own.

However, in spite of their obvious talent, much of the conversation surrounding Don't Worry Darling has focused on Harry's sex scenes with Florence. When the trailer dropped, fans couldn't get over a scene in which Harry's character, Jack, gives Florence's character, Alice, oral sex.

Now, Florence has spoken up about the reaction to those scenes and revealed why she has no interest in discussing them.

READ MORE: Florence Pugh shuts down Will Pouter dating rumours in the most iconic way

Florence Pugh slams coverage of her sex scenes with Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Karwai Tang/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Pictures

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Florence said: "When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry."

Florence added: "Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this film is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that."

Florence then praised the crew and Covid nurses who worked on the movie. She said: "If I shout about one thing, it’s that these people made that movie happen. They came to work every day on time and fully respected the process."

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

In contrast to Florence, Harry and Olivia have both discussed the sex scenes in the film. Speaking on the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp, Harry said that the scenes are not safe to watch with parents. He also explained that he was "very lucky" to have a "trusting relationship" with the cast and crew of the movie when filming those scenes.

Meanwhile, Oliva told Vogue that the sex scenes were important to her. She said: "I kept saying, ‘Why isn’t there any good sex in film anymore?’" Explaining why she wanted to show Jack going down on Alice, Olivia said she wants people to "realize how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure."

Set in the 1950s, Don't Worry Darling tells the fictional story of Alice, a housewife who lives in a seemingly utopian community called "Victory". However, it soon becomes clear that all is not as it seems.

Don't Worry Darling will be released in cinemas worldwide on September 23rd.

Read more Florence Pugh news here: