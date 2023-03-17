Freddie Prinze Jr. regrets playing Fred and wouldn't do another Scooby-Doo movie

By Emma Kershaw

The actor explained that there were too many changes in the original scripts of the 2002 movie.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bad news, Fred Jones fans. Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed that he has "zero interest" in doing another Scooby-Doo movie.

Freddie starred alongside his now-wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini, appearing in 2002's Scooby-Doo and its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, which was released in 2004.

In a recent interview with TooFab, the actor explained his reasoning behind the decision not to appear in another Scooby-Doo instalment.

READ MORE: Freddie Prinze Jr. says he was ‘so angry’ after being asked to take pay cut for Scooby Doo 2

Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred Jones in Scooby-Doo. Picture: Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images/WARNER BROS. PICTURES

In the 20+ years since the release of the first live action film, writer James Gunn revealed that the original script was actually R-rated, and it took a lot of work to make it suitable for a PG audience.

Ever since this revelation, fans have been keen to see a more mature version of the kids' film - but Freddie is not on board.

"It wouldn't be something I would do. I have zero interest ... It wouldn't be for me, man," he said when asked if he would consider reprising his role as Fred Jones.

"There was too much bait and switch on the first one, the studio was not honest with me in any way, shape or form. They were not straight forward in any way, shape or form."

READ MORE: Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals why he refuses to act with Sarah Michelle Gellar again

He continued: "It wasn't the best. I've been on two jobs where I had regret doing it and Scooby was one of them."

While Freddie is a hard pass on a new Scooby movie, his co-star Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy, would be down to star in an R-rated third film.

Speaking to TooFab in July 2022, Matthew said an "R-rated third film would be a super fun thing to see".

"Listen, I think that, if you can get the Snyder Cut of Batman out, I don't know there's a reason why you can't get that out. It's up to the fans," he added. "I think that people listen, especially these days, to social media, they listen to fans and that fandom is really strong."

Although there are no plans for a Rated-R Scooby-Doo yet, the franchise recently branched out into more mature themes after the movie's producer confirmed that Velma Dinkley is gay.

In the 2022 animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, there are a handful of scenes that confirm Velma's sexuality, while HBO Max's Velma features a Velma and Daphne kiss as well as adult themes such as drug references.

Read more Scooby Doo news here: