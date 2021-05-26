Friends Reunion release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

26 May 2021, 17:19

By Katie Louise Smith

Friends: The Reunion will be released on HBO Max in the US and on NOW in the UK on May 27th. Here's what time it comes out in your country.

It's been 17 years since Friends aired its final episode back in 2004 and now fans are finally about to experience the long-awaited Friends reunion.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all return for a one-off, unscripted reunion episode alongside some other iconic actors from the show and celebrity guests. Judging by the trailer, fans will also get to see the cast reenact some of the most memorable moments from the series, compete in Friends trivia and take an emotional look back at the 10 years they spent filming the show.

Friends: The Reunion will be released at 12 AM PDT on HBO Max, on Thursday 27th May. The exact release time for the reunion episode will vary depending on where you're watching from, and whatever platform you're streaming from. Here's a guide to some of the release times for Friends: The Reunion across the world.

What time is the Friends reunion released on HBO Max?

Friends Reunion release times revealed: Here's when it comes out in your country. Picture: HBO Max, Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Here's when the Friends: The Reunion is released in your country

Friends: The Reunion will be released on HBO Max at 12 AM Pacific Time on Thursday May 27th. However, it will be available to stream on different platforms based on where you are in the world. Friends: The Reunion will also become available on those platforms at the equivalent time as the US premiere.

Here's the full list of Friends: The Reunion streaming release times:

  • United States (HBO Max) - 12 AM PDT
  • United States (HBO Max) - 3 AM EDT
  • Canada (Crave) - 12 AM PDT
  • United Kingdom (NOW TV) - 8:02 AM BST
  • Spain (HBO España) - Release time currently unconfirmed
  • Central Europe (HBO Portugal and HBO Go) - Release time currently unconfirmed
  • Sweden, Denmark, and Finland (HBO Nordic) - Release time currently unconfirmed
  • Middle East (OSN) - 11AM GST
  • Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan (HBO Go) - 3 PM SGT
  • India (ZEE5) - Release time currently unconfirmed
  • Australia (Binge) - 5 PM AEST

Variety also reports that Central and South America will unfortunately have to wait to see the reunion as HBO Max will not be available in the region until the end of June 2021.

The full reunion episode will also be broadcast on TV in certain countries on the day of release.

What time is Friends: The Reunion released in the UK? Where can you watch it?

Friends: The Reunion will be available to stream in the UK on NOW TV, and will be released at the same time as the US release time.

  • In the UK, Friends: The Reunion will be available to watch on NOW TV at 8 AM BST on Thursday May 27th.

You will need to be a NOW subscriber in order to watch the show. NOW are currently offering 50% off of their 2 Month Entertainment Membership for £9.99.

Friends: The Reunion will also air on Sky One at 8 PM on May 27th.

