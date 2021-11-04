Gal Gadot cast as the Evil Queen in Disney's new live-action Snow White

By Sam Prance

Gal Gadot will act opposite West Side Story's Rachel Zegler in the new version of the beloved tale.

Casting for Disney's live-action Snow White remake is coming together and Gal Gadot is set to officially play the Evil Queen.

Over the past decade, Disney has begun adapting many of its most loved animated films into live-action movies. Cinderella, Mulan, Aladdin and many more iconic classics have returned to the big screen in recent years and Disney is currently in the process of making new versions of some of their biggest hit films, including The Little Mermaid, Hercules and Tangled.

Disney are also putting together a live-action version of Snow White and they've now revealed that Gal Gadot will star in it.

Gal Gadot cast as the Evil Queen in Disney's new live-action Snow White. Picture: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Alamy Live News / Disney

According to Variety, Gal Gadot "is in final negotiations" to portray the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White. Gal will play opposite West Side Story's Rachel Zegler who has been cast in the titular role. The project will be directed by Marc Webb who is best known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer.

Little else has been revealed about the film yet but, like many of Disney's recent live-action adaptations, we imagine that it will stay true to the original. In the 1937 animated movie, the Evil Queen is jealous of Snow White's beauty and she tricks Snow into eating a poison apple that sends her into a deep sleep that can only be saved by true love's kiss.

This isn't the first time that Snow White has been depicted in a live-action film. Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron starred as Snow and the Evil Queen in Snow White and the Huntsman in 2012 and Lily Collins and Julia Roberts played the same parts in Mirror Mirror in the same year.

Production on Disney's live-action Snow White will begin in 2022.

