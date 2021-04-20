Ginny & Georgia season 2 confirmed by Netflix

By Jazmin Duribe

More Marcus content incoming!

Netflix has officially renewed Ginny & Georgia for a second season.

The dramatic series, which was released in February, centred on Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) battling with their past trauma and moving to a new town for a fresh start. However, Georgia's checkered past soon comes back to haunt her.

Netflix confirmed that more than 52 million households watched Ginny & Georgia in its first 28 days, however, the series wasn't without controversy. Ginny & Georgia came under fire for a problematic joke made about Taylor Swift's past relationships. The singer even called out Netflix for including the "deeply sexist" joke in the show, which resulted in Antonia being hounded by trolls.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 confirmed by Netflix. Picture: Netflix

The show was also blasted for a heated discussion about being biracial between Ginny and her boyfriend Hunter (Mason Temple). The two argue about their racial identity hitting each other with cringeworthy stereotypes.

That hasn't seemed to deter Netflix from renewing the series, though. Season 2 will no doubt pick up where Season 1 left off. Ginny was last seen speeding off on a motorcycle with her little brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) after finding out that Georgia had murdered her husband. Georgia is now engaged to the mayor – despite admitting to sleeping with Ginny's father whilst they were together – and all of Ginny's friends hate her after discovering she was secretly sleeping with Marcus (Felix Mallard). Whew, what a mess.

Netflix

So, will Ginny and Marcus ever be together?! Will her friends finally forgive her?! Will Georgia be caught out for killing potentially two ex-husbands?! Has Ginny upgraded her toothbrush since THAT scene?!

We'll have to wait and see…

