Ginny & Georgia season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Ginny & Georgia season 2 will be released on Netflix on January 5th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

They're baaaaack! Netflix's drama series Ginny & Georgia is just about to return for its second season, but what time does it come out on the streaming service?

Ginny & Georgia season 2 – starring Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey – is set to pick up after the dramatic events of season 1 that saw Ginny leave home with her brother Austin in tow. Ginny's father will also be introduced this season.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 arrives on the streamer worldwide on January 5th. As usual, Netflix will release the series at midnight Pacific Time. The exact time that all the new episodes will appear on your personal Netflix account, however, will depend on where you live in the world.

Here's a helpful list of release times so you know exactly when Ginny & Georgia season 2 is available to stream.

What time does Ginny & Georgia season 2 come out on Netflix?

Ginny & Georgia season 2 release time: When does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Ginny & Georgia season 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Ginny & Georgia season 2 will be released on Thursday, January 5th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Ginny & Georgia season 2 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Winter Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Winter Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

What happens in Ginny & Georgia season 2?

Ginny & Georgia season 2 will pick up straight after the events of season 1's finale. Ginny and Austin's 'road trip' will be the initial focus of season 2, with the two arriving at Ginny's father's house as we see in the trailer. Georgia is also dealing with her own scams and drama back at home – and seemingly getting on perfectly fine without her two kids in the house!

At some point, Ginny and Austin arrive back in Wellsbury, with Ginny back at school, on better terms with her mother (who she now knows is a murderer) and in a relationship with Marcus.

As for the rest of it? All will be revealed when the brand new season drops in a few hours...