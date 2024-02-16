Matthew Morrison says he wasn't allowed to leave Glee after Cory Monteith died

16 February 2024, 12:27

Watch the Price of Glee trailer

By Sam Prance

Matthew Morrison was originally scheduled to leave Glee in season 5.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matthew Morrison has opened up about Glee and how he was originally going to quit the show before Cory Monteith died.

It's impossible to imagine Glee without Matthew Morrison as Will Schuester. While the hit show was all about the kids in the Glee club, it also took time to focus on show choir director Will, his strained marriage with Terri and his will-they-won't-they romance with Emma. For better or worse, it's impossible to forget Matthew's renditions of songs like 'The Thong Song'.

However, Matthew has now revealed that he asked to leave the show in season 5, but then Corey Monteith passed away.

READ MORE: Ryan Murphy admits Glee should have ended after Cory Monteith’s death

Matthew Morrison says he wasn't allowed to leave Glee after Cory Monteith died
Matthew Morrison says he wasn't allowed to leave Glee after Cory Monteith died. Picture: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images, Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Appearing on the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast, Matthew said: "I actually was trying to get off the show. In season 5, I asked to be off the show, just ‘cause like, I’m no longer being used in the way I wanted to. No disrespect to the show. We were at a high, I was like, ‘Maybe if I get off the show, I could go do something else, go do a movie.'"

Matthew then revealed that Fox initially supported him. He said: "They agreed to let me off the show."

However, in July 2013, Cory Monteith tragically died and Matthew was no longer allowed to leave the show. Matthew explained: "Cory passed, and then they said they couldn’t do it. Because you can’t have the two main guys on the show [leave]. So yeah, it was an interesting time."

He added: "Obviously I understood, I was like ‘yeah, I get it.’ Trying to reconcile my own wants and selfish needs with the grief of losing an amazing friend, there’s a lot of just mixed emotions. But I’m a professional, I showed up, I did my job. And there was a good pay increase, so that worked, too."

Expanding on how he felt about having less storylines in later seasons, Matthew said: "I think I took it personally, like I was bad, and that’s why my storyline kinda went. But then I look at the demographic of what the show ended up being, you know, it’s like, they don’t wanna see Mr. Schuester, they wanna see all the kids. So that made sense to me."

Read more about Glee here:

WATCH: Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview

Dakota Johnson Takes On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Dakota Johnson Madame Web interview

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview | PopBuzz Meets

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton tease Bridgerton season 3 love scenes

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan teases 'spicy' Penelope and Colin love scenes in season 3

Bridgerton

Kristen Stewart is tired of answering questions about her past relationship with Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart calls out "weird" questions about Robert Pattinson relationship

Celeb

Ambika Mod originally turned down One Day because she didn't see herself as "a romantic lead"

Ambika Mod originally turned down One Day because she didn't see herself as "a romantic lead"

Trending on PopBuzz

Kelly Osbourne says people who criticise Ozempic are just "pissed off they can't afford it"

Kelly Osbourne says people who criticise Ozempic are just "pissed off they can't afford it"

Celeb

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

BST Hyde Park 2024: Stray Kids and Shania Twain amongst headliners

BST Hyde Park 2024: All the headliners, ticket prices and more

News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift

Megan Fox called out over "Ukranian blowup doll" comment about her looks

Megan Fox called out over "Ukrainian blowup doll" caption about her looks

Celeb

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets