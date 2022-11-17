Kevin McHale says he wouldn’t play Artie again in a Glee reboot

By Sam Prance

"Knowing what we know now, I don’t think I should be playing a character that’s in a wheelchair."

Kevin McHale has opened up about the possibility of a Glee reboot and said that it would be wrong for him to play Artie again.

Last week (Nov 9), Ryan Murphy let slip that he's considering bringing Glee back. Speaking with Glee legends Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz on their And That’s What You Really Missed podcast, Ryan said: "I’m at the phase now where there’s been enough time... Should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way?"

Now, Kevin and Jenna have revealed if they'd be up for playing Artie and Tina again if the Glee reboot actually happens.

Talking to Insider about Ryan's proposed Glee reboot, Kevin admitted: "I don't know if Artie could be in it. Knowing what we know now, I don't think I should be playing a character that's in a wheelchair." Discussing the role on his previous podcast, Showmance, Kevin said: "It couldn't happen today. What were we thinking? I can't play that part."

When Glee debuted in 2009 there was already some backlash over Kevin's casting. CSI actor Robert David Hall told AP: "I think there's a fear of litigation, that a person with disabilities might slow a production down, fear that viewers might be uncomfortable. I've made my living as an actor for 30 years and I walk on two artificial legs."

However, Kevin did tell Insider that he'd be open to starring in the reboot in a different role. Kevin said: "So, if they let me grow out of my beard and play a different character, I'll do it."

Meanwhile, Jenna explained that she would only star in the reboot if Ryan was behind it. She said: "I look to the leader. Ryan Murphy said something on our podcast about it, so you'll have to listen. I think if it could be done in the right way, he would do it. The stars have to align in order for something to make sense to do it, or he's not gonna do it."

Jenna ended by saying: "Like, the integrity has to be there. If Ryan was involved, I mean, that's when you consider it. That's when you talk about actually the possibility of doing it. Otherwise, you can count me out."

