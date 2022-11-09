Ryan Murphy is considering bringing back Glee with a reboot

By Sam Prance

Ryan Murphy is also thinking about adapting Glee into a Broadway musical.

Ryan Murphy has addressed the demand for a Glee reboot and revealed that he's really considering bringing the show back.

Earlier this week, Ryan Murphy admitted on Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale's And That’s What You Really Missed Glee podcast that the show should have probably ended after Cory Monteith died. He said: "If I had to do it again, we would’ve stopped for a very long time and probably not come back. Because you can’t really recover from something like that."

Now, in the same interview, Ryan has revealed that he thinks enough time has passed since Glee ended to make a reboot.

Speaking to Jenna and Kevin about whether or not he's open to reviving the beloved TV show, Ryan said: "I’m at the phase now with that show where it’s like, well, there’s been enough time. Like, maybe we should really re-examine it as a brand. You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way?"

Ryan then explained: "It’s sort of like an interesting legacy that I’m interested in doing in a positive way after sort of pausing for a while." However, nothing is happening just yet. Ryan said: "But I don’t know. I just love what it says and what it did. And there will never be in my life another Glee, anything close to it, in terms of me feeling so close to it.”

This isn't the first time that Ryan has suggested bringing back Glee either. In a now-deleted Instagram post from 2020, Ryan wrote: "Imagine it's 2009 and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?)"

He added: "If I had access to that talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn."

Ryan ended the post by writing: "Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO-OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?"

Whether or not a Glee reboot would bring back members of the original cast or start completely afresh is yet to be seen. A Glee musical though? I see the vision!

What do you think? Would you like Glee to come back?

