A TikTok video exposing Kristen Bell's alleged Gossip Girl salary is going viral

By Sam Prance

Gossip Girl fans can't believe how much Kristen Bell was reportedly paid per episode.

Greetings Upper East siders. We have some jaw-dropping news and it concerns Kristen Bell's alleged salary for Gossip Girl.

It's impossible to imagine Gossip Girl without Kristen Bell. The beloved superstar may have never physically appeared in the show, beyond a cameo, but she voiced every episode as the titular role. Before we found out who Gossip Girl actually was, Kristen Bell was the voice that entertained us as she exposed the secrets of the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite.

READ MORE: Blake Lively hates the Gossip Girl ending as much as fans do

However, what Gossip Girl fans may not know is how much Kristen was paid for the role and the answer may shock you.

How much was Kristen Bell paid for Gossip Girl?

Gossip Girl: How much was Kristen Bell paid per episode? Picture: The CW

Last week (Apr 20), a TikTok user named @parkerrwest posted a new video in which he responds to @donceptofficial saying: "name a job where the amount of WORK and the amount of PAY do not match." Parker then brings up Kristen Bell voicing Gossip Girl and he says: "The day I found out how much she made I wanted nothing to do with the life that I have."

Parker then asks people to guess how much she made before revealing that she was reportedly paid $125,000 per episode of the show. He then calculates that, based on there being 121 episodes of Gossip Girl in total, Kristen would have made $15,125,000 for the entire series. Parker's video has since been viewed over four million times.

It's important to note though that the figure Parker is referencing is a number reported by The Cinemaholic and there does not appear to be any other evidence online to back it up. Also, it's possible that even if Kristen did make $125,000 per episode, she might have started out on a lower salary in the earlier seasons.

Having already played the lead in Veronica Mars, it's likely that Kristen's starting salary would have been high. However, since she has now played iconic roles in everything from Frozen to The Good Place, we imagine that Kristen's salary to voice the reboot will be exponentially higher.

How much did you think Kristen was paid?